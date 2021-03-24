Death On The Nile's Release Delayed Amid Probe Into Rape Allegations Against Armie Hammer

Death On The Nile is not hitting theatres anytime soon. Reportedly, the film’s release date has been pushed to 2022. Death On the Nile’s release date has already been postponed a few times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now the reason for its delay is Hollywood actor Armie Hammer being investigated by the LAPD due to rape allegations.

Death On The Nile's release date postponed due to Hammer’s investigation

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in many films being delayed by productions houses across the globe. According to Deadline’s report, Disney has postponed the release of many of its highly anticipated films like Black Widow and Cruella. The latest film to join this postponement trend is Kenneth Branagh’s Death On The Nile.

But the Death On The Nile's release date has been postponed to lead actor Armie Hammer’s involvement in an alleged sex scandal. According to the same media portal’s report, the Fox and Disney merger has led to this postponement. As mentioned earlier, the Agatha Christie eponymous tale was first slated to release on October 23, 2020 and then it was shifted to December 18, 2020. Finally, it received a release date for September 17, 2021. But now it will not premiere in theatres till February 11, 2022.

Apart from Armie Hammer, Death On The Nile cast also stars Tom Bateman, Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, and many others. Since the alleged rape claims surfaced after a recent press conference, Armie Hammer is being investigated by the LAPD. If the claims turn out to be true, the Call Me By Your Name actor could face eight years in prison, suggests the report.

Furthermore, this Death On The Nile’s release delay gives Disney a year to think about the film's future. The film could be released digitally instead of a theatrical release, Moreover, Disney might end up reshooting Hammer’s portion from the film. But this would be a risky move since the Kenneth Branagh film was shot in a budget of $90 million. Back in 2017, All The Money starring Kevin spacey was reshot with Christopher Plummer. Since Spacey faced sexual allegations against him.

Image Credit: Death On The Nile Instagram