Deepika Padukone Vs Kareena Kapoor Khan - Who Wore Royal Blue Suit Better?

Every now and then celebrities are spotted in similarly styled outfits. Sometimes, it is the design, sometimes the colour and at times, the style of the outfit. As soon as that happens, fans often compare the actor's style games and pick sides. Actors Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan were once spotted in similar royal blue pantsuit. Take a look at how both the actors pulled off the outfit.

Who wore the outfit better - Kareena Kapoor Khan or Deepika Padukone?

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was styled by Mohit Rai for an event and the actor is donning a royal blue pant-suit in this post. With straight fit pants, the jacket had a deep neck fit. With heavy-cut styling on the sides, the top was held together with a button-down closure. The actor chose a braided bun hairstyle and went minimal with her makeup and picked the nude styling. With no other accessories, the actor picked a longline neckpiece to go with it. She painted her nails in beige to go with the outfit.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore a royal blue coloured suit for Cannes Film Festival in 2018. The outfit had a bell-bottoms style pants. The top was a traditionally styled jacket with a deep-neck fit held together with a single button. With a pair of golden earrings, the actor chose to accessorise her look with a couple of rings. With a heavy kohl eye look, the actor chose a slicked-back open hairstyle to go with her outfit. With one hand above her waist and the other one on her hip bones, the actor posed graciously for a picture.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapak alongside Vikrant Massey. The film was inspired by the story of a real-life acid-attack survivor. She is set to play Ranveer Singh's on-screen wife in the Kapil Dev biopic 83'. The film's release is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. She has been signed up for a yet-untitled Shakun Batra film and will also be seen in the Indian remake of The Intern.

As for Kareena Kapoor Khan, she was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia. The actor is set to essay the character of Rupa in Laal Singh Chadha along with Aamir Khan. She will also be seen in the periodic film Takht and will also be a part of a series titled Poo Diaries.

