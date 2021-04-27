Demi Lovato Accidentally Shares Nude Pic On Instagram; Netizens Say 'she Craves Attention'

Demi Lovato accidentally shared a nude photo of herself on her Instagram story on April 25, 2021. The story was deleted minutes later but the photo is still spreading over social media. Demi Lovato's photo leak created a storm on Twitter and users claim that the singer did it for attention.

Demi Lovato nude photo leaked on social media

On her Instagram story, Demi shared a mirror video of herself that appears to show her in the bathroom. She zoomed in and out and flaunter her crop top, which featured two puppies, along with the caption, "puppies and piercings." She added another caption at the bottom of her post that read, “When you wake up feeling sexy." Take a look at the video below.

Demi Lovato sur sa Story Instagram - 25 Avril pic.twitter.com/0hstDaZWvR — Demi Lovato France : @Lovatic_Source (@LovaticsSMedias) April 25, 2021

A few minutes before this story was posted, Demi inadvertently shared a nude picture of her lower body and deleted it as soon as she realized her mistake. With a fan following of 102 million, users took screenshots of the image and started sharing their opinion on the leak taking it to Twitter. Some fans supported thinking that it could be a mistake and the others were against it.

One user wrote, “I feel like whenever There’s a bad article about Demi Lovato people are quick to drag her and never look further into it. There’s always more to a story.” Another said, “Don't call yourself a lovatic if your sharing Demi Lovato's nudes around and are talking about it. It was clearly a mistake that she deleted right away. Let's not remind her of it.”

I feel like whenever There’s a bad article about Demi lovato people are quick to drag her and never look further into it. There’s always more to a story. — The Art Of Starting Over ðŸ¦‹ (@Jamarfaison) April 26, 2021

Don't call yourself a lovatic if your sharing Demi Lovato's nudes around and are talking about it. It was clearly a mistake that she deleted right away. Let's not remind her of it. — ðœð¡ðšð§ðšð§ðð¥ðžð« ð›ð¨ð§ð ðŸ¦‹ðŸ§¡ (@thatwritechick) April 25, 2021

I think we all need to leave her alone and let her be at peace some where, any where just not on social media. — ReadAndShade (@ReadAndShade) April 26, 2021

On the other hand, one fan said, “Demi Lovato leaked her own nudes???” Another commenter said, “#DemiLovato puts out self exploitative doc..no one buys her music. suddenly feud with yogurt shop no one buys her music...she "accidentally" posts nudes no one buy her music." Others said, “No accident. She craves attention. I hope she gets to the bottom of what eats at her. There’s a void within her soul. Does she believe in God? Do you know??" "How do you accidentally post anything on Instagram? You have to go through at least 2 steps where you confirm, at which point you can always see the photo you’re posting. More steps if you filter. I’m thinking it probably wasn’t an accident" Take a look below.

Demi Lovato leaked her own nudes??? — ðŸ’ (@_cherrxs) April 26, 2021

No accident. She craves attention. I hope she gets to the bottom of what eats at her. There’s a void within her soul. Does she believe in God? Do you know?? ðŸ¤·‍â™€ï¸ — lala1215ðŸŒ·â˜€ï¸ðŸ¦‹ (@121564lje) April 26, 2021

How do you accidentally post anything on Instagram? You have to go through at least 2 steps where you confirm, at which point you can always see the photo you’re posting. More steps if you filter. I’m thinking it probably wasn’t an accident ðŸ¤·ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ — Michaela Stevens (@_Michaela63) April 26, 2021

Nothing is by accident — Francesca (@sunflower__65) April 26, 2021

She been making a lot of “big” mistakes lately... seems like she just wants attention ðŸ¤·ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ — :âœ© ð’¦ð“‡ð’¾ð“ˆð“‰ð’¾ð“ƒð’¶ðŸ’• âœ©: (@archuletakiki) April 26, 2021

Well that’s funny, how do you accidentally do that lol — vickie (@cupoftea890) April 26, 2021

