Demi Lovato And Noah Cyrus Spark Dating Rumours After Recording Song Together

Hollywood singer and actor Demi Lovato and singer Noah Cyrus have reportedly been spending a lot of time together ever since their recent collaboration for a new song. According to ANI, rumours about Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus dating sparked as the duo started working on their new track together. A source recently revealed to ANI that the pair is "very close and have been hanging out". The report also suggests that the couple might have even begun a fling.

However, these rumours might just be rumours since another source close to Demi Lovato did not share the same sentiment. The source told ANI that the rumour was "weird" and that the pair was "not dating". The source also mentioned, "They have dinner sometimes, but they're not romantic" adding, "They got together for this song that sorta (sort of) came together a bit last minute, and they hang out". Noah Cyrus is Hollywood singer-actor Miley Cyrus' sister.

Demi Lovato surprised everyone with her statement on her sexuality. The singer explained that she is pansexual just last week when opening up about her sexual identity. Lovato made these revelations public on an episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast that released on March 27, 2021. According to Page Six, Noah Cyrus recorded the song Easy for Demi Lovato's Dancing With The Devil album.

wait hold on i’m- is demi dating noah cyrus i can’t believe i’m so out of it — josie (@nowthisislmj) March 14, 2021

Waaaaiiiit is Demi dating Noah Cyrus??!! — Ñ•Ð½Ñ”â„“Ð²ÑƒðŸ¦‚ (@__sh3lbypaig3__) March 13, 2021

More about Demi Lovato's Dancing With The Devil album

Award-winning songwriter Matthew Koma wrote the lyrics for the track. According to the same report by ANI, Demi Lovato heard the track and decided to make it a collaboration. Lovato's friend also talked about the track that sparked rumours of Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus dating, saying, "It's a folksy song about leaving something behind... It's such a personal album for her that lays out her journey".

Lovato also recently released her docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil on YouTube, which was a tell-all series about her struggles with addiction, mental health. The singer has also opened up about her overdose in 2018. Right after the release of her docuseries, Lovato has dropped her new album which remains close to the docuseries and is called, Dancing With the Devil.. The Art of Starting Over.

Image sources - Demi Lovato Instagram, Noah Cyrus Instagram