Demi Lovato Opens Up On Collaborating With Ariana Grande; Says 'she's A Close Friend'

Pop artist Demi Lovato recently launched her new album called Dancing with the Devil...The Art of Starting Over, and has been attending various interviews and events to promote the same. The singer recently spoke to YouTube’s Released and shed some light on her upcoming collaboration with Ariana Grande. She revealed that the two have been close friends for quite some while and they are quite excited about this project.

Demi Lovato on collaborating with Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato recently announced that she will be releasing a collaboration with Ariana Grande and fans of both artists have been quite excited about the upcoming project. Speaking to ANI, Demi Lovato spoke highly of the co-singer and also stated that she has been a close friend for quite some time. In an interaction with YouTube’s Released, Demi stated, "I played her Dancing With The Devil and she was really really excited about that!'" The duo will be working together on a song which has been titled Met Him Last Night.

Demi Lovato specified that Ariana was quite excited about the song and came up with the concept for their collaboration herself. She further added that Ariana played it for her later and she was in love with it, instantly. She was quite sure about the project and jumped on the boat right there. She said, "When she played it for me, I was like 'Oh my Gosh! Yes! Absolutely! I would love to do this.'".

Demi Lovato had recently announced her new album through her official Instagram handle. The album includes songs like California Sober, Lonely Place, Anyone, and What Other People Say, amongst others. She had released the official poster announcing the launch of the songs and had also encouraged her fans to check it out as soon as possible. In the poster of her studio album, she can be seen creating a visual illusion with vivid colours and a rustic theme. She also put forth the immense love she has for her fans, with a bunch of added emoticons. Have a look at the post on Demi Lovato’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande Instagram