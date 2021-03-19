Demi Lovato Posts A Heartfelt 'thank You' Note For Fans Supporting Her Docuseries

Demi Lovato released her new docuseries depicting her near-fatal overdosing in 2018 and her past traumas. The 28-year-old singer received a massive amount of support upon its release as she took to her Instagram to share a thank you note for her fans. The singer's career has been a roller coaster ride thanks to her several record-breaking songs.

Demi Lovato thanked her fans

After the premiere of Demi Lovato's docuseries namely 'Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil', the singer received a great response from her fans. She penned down a thank you note on her Instagram story thanking God, her friends, and family for being there for her. She continued by writing 'My heart is so overwhelmed in the best way' and that she loves her fans and thanked them for their supportive messages. Ending the note by writing 'I feel you with me', Demi thanked her fans one last time in the note.

Pic Credit: Demi Lovato Instagram.

Demi Lovato's docuseries

'Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil' premiered at the SXSW Film festival in which details of Demi's 2018 overdose were brought to light. The Docuseries which is all set to be released on Youtube on the 23rd of March will be giving an insight into Demi's experience with her drug abuse and previous traumas with sexual assault. The singer will be seen bravely opening up about her dark past and controversies and sharing her experience of dealing with her traumas.

In the docuseries, Demi will be seen talking about her struggles with eating disorders and how they controlled her life. The series will also feature some of the important people in Demi's life like her personal assistant, to share their experiences. The series will entail some of the gory details of Demi's 2018 overdose, as narrated by the artist's friends and Demi herself.

Demi Lovato's controversies

In the ups and downs of an artist in limelight, Demi has had her fair share of controversies. From feuds with fellow celebrities to being accused of racist behaviour, Demi dealt with media attention from her young days in Disney. One of the most infamous controversies of the singer is pulling a sexual assault prank on her bodyguard for which the singer received a considerable backlash.

