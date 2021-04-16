Demi Lovato Reveals Her ‘toxic Trait’ With A Quote; Know What It Is Here

American singer and actor Demi Lovato is known for her work on Disney Channel and her music albums. The singer is often active on her Instagram handle and shares several events from her daily life with her 102 million followers. She recently revealed her toxic trait by sharing a quote on her stories. Read further to know about Demi Lovato's toxic trait.

Demi Lovato's toxic trait

Demi Lovato recently took to her Instagram stories to reveal her toxic trait. The Camp Rock actor shared a post saying 'My toxic trait is that sometimes I only respond to text messages in my head'. The singer also added the song Personal by Kehlani along with three 'pink heart' emojis.

Demi Lovato's Instagram presence

Demi Lovato recently took to her Instagram to share a BTS video of a shoot for her latest album Dancing With The Devi... The Art Of Starting Over. She posed in different outfits in the video and added her song Met Him Last Night featuring Ariana Grande. In the caption, she simply wrote '#DWTDTAOSO shoot ðŸ“¸ðŸ¦‹ðŸ’—ðŸŒˆðŸŒ¤'.

Fans who are always drooling over Demi Lovato's photos and videos rushed to the comment section to show their love for the singer. While some said they loved her, others poured 'heart' and 'fire' emoticons on her post. Here are her fans' reactions.

On Demi's work front

Demi Lovato will soon be featuring in a sitcom named Hungry. The show has been picked up by NBC TV Network for a pilot episode. The story of the show will follow a group of friends suffering from an eating disorder. Demi Lovato, who has always been open about her eating disorder and has also dealt with depression, will be the executive producer as well as an actor in the show. The show is written and executively produced by Suzanne Martin.

Demi also appeared in her recently released docu-series Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil on YouTube. She opened up about her life experiences from the past few years including a drug overdose. Along with the docu-series, she also released her album Dancing With The Devil... The Art Of Starting Over.

