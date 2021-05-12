Demi Lovato To Debunk UFO Theories In New Series 'Unidentified'; Fans Excited

Unbroken singer Demi Lovato treated her fans with the announcement of her new series featuring her sister Dallas Lovato and best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery. The announcement of the series came in after the singer dropped her seventh studio album Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over in April. Check out details about Demi Lovato's new show and fans' reaction to it.

Demi Lovato's 'The Unidentified'

The 28-year-old singer took to her Instagram to announced her new show 'Unidentified' where she promised her fans an 'out of this world experience'. Featuring her sister and best friend, Demi will be seen exploring life outside Earth and attempt to uncover the hidden mysteries of UFO sightings, government secrets, and more. The show will premiere on Peacock TV, where the trio will take their audience 'along on a ride' to the outer world.

Pic Credit: Demi Lovato IG

Demi Lovato's co-star Matthew Scott Montgomery also took to his Instagram to share the Poster of his new show and added a bunch of alien emojis. The actor appeared ready to participate in the how as he shared another post remarking 'Whachu got for me?'. In Demi Lovato's The Unidentified, the trio will pair up with experts to uncover the lies and secrets hidden from the public and also debunk popular UFO theories.

Pic Credit: Matthew Scott Montgomery IG

Fans' reaction to Demi Lovato's new show 'Unidentified'

The young singer received mostly positive responses from her fans who were excited to watch the singer in a new project other than dancing and acting. One fan thanked the actress for taking part in such an interesting concept and letting her fans experience it with her. Demi's best friend and co-star Matthew Scott Montgomery also commented on the post saying 'oh hi! it’s me! SKEPTICAL BEST FRIEND MATTHEW'.

While many appeared excited about Demi's new show, some fans expressed their concern for the singer and her dipping point in her music career. Some fans were worried for the singer to take on a different project while her album was slipping out of the musical charts. Another fan commented about how they wanted a music video and not this show. However, many fans congratulated Demi on her new venture.

Girl what are you doing with your career at this point I can't pic.twitter.com/mV6QFDvUx7 — maysam 🦋 (@mayssam96) May 11, 2021

CONGRATULATIONS BUT MET HIM LAST NIGHT? SONGS AND SINGLES? ERA? — Neterine (@itsuki_inubouz) May 11, 2021

she’s doing this while her BRAND new album nosedived off every chart smh. can she fix her era because the album wasn’t even bad — 🐻‍❄️ (@hz_sirius) May 11, 2021

IMAGE- DEMI LOVATO'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.