Demi Lovato Unveils New 'Choose Love' Tattoo To Support Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

Demi Lovato has joined the slew of prominent celebs who have stood in solidarity with Ukraine after Russia launched a full-fledged military attack on the country. To honour the war-hit nation, the Stone Cold hitmaker recently got 'Choose Love' tattooed on their arm. For those unaware, Choose Love is one of the fundraisers working toward providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees.

Demi Lovato unveils new tattoo 'Choose Love' to support Ukraine

While debuting with her new tattoo on Instagram, the 29-year-old wrote "Choose Love-always" in their caption. In the picture shared by Lovato, they can be seen flaunting the words "choose love" which are imprinted in spiky font on their forearm. They further praised the fundraiser stating that they are 'inspired' by their efforts.

Lovato addressed how millions of families have been dislocated and are forced to flee from their home country as Russia continues its military offensive on the nations. They articulated, "Choose Love - always. I’m inspired by the work @chooselove and their partners are doing to support refugees around the world, including those fleeing Ukraine".

The singer is also hosting a new music session for those contributing to the fundraiser to raise money for Ukrainian refugees. Lovato further took a brief moment to urge their followers to 'take action' with Choose Love. They added, "Take action with @chooselove and enter for a chance to win time with me in the studio to hear new music. Head to my link in bio to enter".

While opening up about their tattoo, Lovato revealed that the newly-brandished imprint was created by a Ukraine-origin artist. They concluded, "Thank you, @gusak_tattoo it was such an honor learning about your home country". Take a look at the tattoo below:

Russia-Ukraine War

In the latest update of the Russia-Ukraine war, Chief Russian mediator Vladimir Medinsky who leads the peace talks from Moscow's side has stated that the talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine will resume on Monday, April 4, Sputnik reported.

