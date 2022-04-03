Russia-Ukraine War Live: France Derides Russia's ‘massive Abuses’ In Northwest Of Kyiv

Quick links:
Image: AP
Local authorities claim that the Russian soldiers attacked a residential area in Kharkiv on Sunday, killing seven people and injuring 35. The regional prosecutor's office in Kharkiv announced on Telegram that the Russian invaders fired on residential buildings in Kharkiv's Sloboda neighbourhoods at around 6:00 pm local time on April 3 and around ten houses and a trolleybus depot were damaged as a result of the incident. It was also stated that seven people died and 34 were injured, including three children.
On Sunday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the horrific killings of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine, and demanded that Russia be held accountable. Trudeau stated that they strongly condemn the death of people in Ukraine and stand determined to hold the Russian regime accountable and those guilty of these crimes. He further said that heinous attacks will face consequences.
We strongly condemn the murder of civilians in Ukraine, remain committed to holding the Russian regime accountable, and will continue to do everything we can to support the people of Ukraine. Those responsible for these egregious and appalling attacks will be brought to justice. https://t.co/YDwJ0n693m— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 3, 2022
Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's First Deputy Envoy to the UN stated that in view of the "blatant provocation of Ukrainian radicals in Bucha," Russia has sought a UN Security Council meeting for Monday. He stated that Russia has urged a UN Security Council meeting be scheduled on Monday afternoon, April 4th, in view of the blatant provocation by Ukrainian radicals in Bucha, claiming that the Ukrainian instigators and their Western supporters will be exposed by Moscow.
In the light of heinous provocation of Ukrainian radicals in #Bucha Russia requested a meeting of UN #SecurityCouncil on Monday April 4— Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) April 3, 2022
After Ukrainian and European officials accused Russian forces of committing atrocities near Kyiv, Germany's defence minister, Christine Lambrecht said Sunday that the European Union should consider blocking the import of Russian gas. Lambrecht also stated that a reaction is required and that these types of acts must not go unpunished, according to German media.
On Sunday, Russia dismissed footage showing dead civilians in the town of Bucha, near Kyiv, as "false" and a "provocation." Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, stated during a press conference in Moscow that Russian soldiers had left the city on March 30, as verified by the mayor, Anatoly Fedoruk.
He also said that if civilians were killed as reported, it should have been revealed when announced that Russian troops were no longer in Bucha.
Your daily #Fakes pushed by the Western media— Russian Mission in Geneva (@mission_russian) April 3, 2022
❌ Russian troops committed atrocities in Bucha
✅ The @mod_russia and the city’s mayor confirmed that the 🇷🇺 troops left the city on March 30. It’s yet another 🇺🇦 provocation in order to stir emotions and call for more weapons pic.twitter.com/28KCcHOLED
Following President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's labelling of Vladimir Putin's troops' terrible killings of people as "genocide," Britain is stepping up its military backing for Ukraine. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the "despicable" attacks against innocent civilians" in the towns of Irpin and Bucha.
He further said that he will do everything in his power to starve Putin's war machine. Johnson also said that they are increasing their sanctions and military support, as well as beefing up the humanitarian aid package to help those in need on the ground in Ukraine.
On Sunday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that the images of dead civilians in the Ukrainian village of Bucha stunned him and that he has called for an independent investigation to lead to effective accountability.
I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 3, 2022
It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability.
On Sunday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg described the slaughter of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine, as "brutality" unlike anything seen in Europe in decades, and said that their deaths underscored the need for Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict. He further stated that the fact that civilians are being targeted and killed is heinous and unacceptably cruel. It also emphasises how critical it is for this war to end.
The US was poised to impose further sanctions on Russia soon, said State Department spokesperson Ned Price. He stated that when it comes to their sanctions, they have always stated that they will keep putting pressure on President Putin, the Kremlin and everyone around him, including billionaires and those close to him, who are fueling the conflict against Ukraine. He also stated that the US will do everything possible to bring the criminals to justice.
French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday lashed out at the horrifying war crimes committed against Kyiv's civilians by the invading Russian forces. Labelling the killings as the “massive abuses” by Russian forces”, Jean-Yves Le Drian said that France will work with Ukrainian authorities and the International Criminal Court to launch an investigation and hold accountable those responsible for what the Ukrainian Foreign Minister described as 'a massacre' in Ukraine.
Mentioning the town of Bucha outside Kyiv, where the Ukrainian Army said that it dug mass graves of more than 300 civilians, the French Foreign Affairs Minister said that such abuses during the conflicts amount to" war crimes."
White House chief of staff Ron Klain on Sunday warned that Russia's war in Ukraine is “far from over” as the attacking forces retreated from Kyiv and Ukraine's Army took back control. Speaking in an interview on ABC News’ “This Week" Klain said that the Russian troops may simply be repositioning as there is "a lot of evidence" that Putin is relocating troops out of the northern part of Ukraine towards the cities bordering the Belaruain border.
“I think the Ukrainians are winning the war around Kyiv and in the northern part of the country. And that's tremendous credit to the fighting they've done and to the support that the United States and our NATO allies have provided them. We send weapons into Ukraine almost every single day,” Klain told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.
Germany’s foreign minister has said Russia must pay for its war atrocities and “uninhibited violence” done by Russian President Vladimir Putin's invading troops. Mentioning the alleged massacre witnessed in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, Annalena Baerbock wrote on Twitter that the EU must resort to more severe sanctions to put an end to Russia's violence. “The images from Bucha are unbearable, Putin’s uninhibited violence is extinguishing innocent families and knows no boundaries,” Baerbock said.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has expressed "shock" at the war atrocities committed by Russian troops in Kyiv.Borrell also congratulated Ukraine on the “liberation” of the Kyiv region and said that he would assist in launching an investigation into the alleged war crimes. “Shocked by the news of atrocities committed by Russian forces,” Borrell said on Twitter. “All cases must be pursued, namely by [the International Criminal Court].”
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday warned that the Russian forces' withdrawal from Kyiv shall not be considered as the "pull out". In an interview with American broadcaster, CNN Stoltenberg noted Russia's military strategies as has been observed from its numerous military interventions including in Syria. These troops may be "repositioning" and that implies that there could be more attacks in the future, he said.
NATO chief echoed Pentagon press secretary John Kirby's warnings made earlier wherein he told a briefing that the US has seen a "small number" of Russian forces moving away from Kyiv, but it's "too early" to call it "pullback." His remark came after Russia's defense ministry announced that it would scale back military operations near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
"We believe that this is a repositioning, not a real withdrawal and that we all should be prepared to watch for a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine," Kirby had warned. He had added that Russian troops were going to escalate the conflict activity in the eastern Donbas region. "Russia has failed in its objective of capturing Kyiv. It's failed in its objective of subjugating Ukraine. But they can still inflict massive brutality on the country," said Kirby.
United States officials on Sunday cited intelligence assessments as they claimed that Russia has changed its Ukraine war plan and is repositioning troops to gain control of the Donbas and other eastern Ukraine territories by early May. Russian troops have been unable to maintain control of regions where they have been battling for over a month.
Officials also revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "currently under pressure to show that he can win" and that eastern Ukraine is the location where he is most likely to do so soon. Putin is focused on the day, May 9, Russia's "Victory Day" to make those military outcomes happen, an official who spoke on anonymity basis said in televised remarks, Sunday.
READ FULL STORY HERE
Anonymous hackers on Sunday leaked the personal data of 120,000 Russian soldiers involved in the so-called 'special military operation' in Ukraine. Since the invasion, the anonymous hacker's group stepped up the cyber offensive against Russia, as earlier they hacked Russian construction company Rostproekt, claiming to make more leaks that "will blow Russia away." They published the company's data on leak site DDoSecrets. They have now released the personal information of 120,000 Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.
Statement: Personal data of 120,000 Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine was leaked -— Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) April 3, 2022
https://ddosecrets[.]com/wiki/Russian_soldier_leak
All soldiers participating in the invasion of Ukraine should be subjected to a war crime tribunal.
#RostProektLeak hacked by Anonymous— 0PS INFORMATION | WORLD HUMANITY |📡 (@NewAnon0ps) March 27, 2022
Delete the *------⤵️ https://ddosecrets*.com/wiki/RostProekt@YourAnonRiots @YourAnonNews @YourAnonTV @AnonymousVideo pic.twitter.com/NoPRPmy18S
Kremlin on Sunday said that it is impossible to isolate Russia completely after the EU demanded such a measure, condemning the civilian killings in the northwest town of Bucha near Kyiv. “There can be no complete vacuum or isolation of Russia, it is technologically impossible in the modern world,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview to Russian state TV. He also asserted that there is a wider world than just "Europe”. He also said, “sooner or later" Russia will have to build a dialogue, "whether some overseas want it or not.”
Human Rights watch on April 3, Sunday said that the videos of possible Russian POW abuse by Ukraine forces are credible enough to require an effective investigation. It also iterated that, if confirmed, the abuse would amount to a war crime. Ukraine should ensure an "effective investigation" into alleged abuse by Ukrainian fighters of Russian prisoners of war (POWs), Human Rights Watch said.
"The beating and shooting of captured combatants in their legs would constitute a war crime," HRW warned, adding that Ukraine needs to demonstrate that it is willing to prevent and punish serious violations of international humanitarian law.
Videos of possible Russian POW abuse by #Ukraine forces are credible enough to require an effective investigation. If confirmed, the abuse would amount to war crime.— Human Rights Watch (@hrw) April 3, 2022
https://t.co/dBqn0u4t9F pic.twitter.com/DzLSfY9GK8
HRW published a report, stating that videos posted online early on March 27, 2022, appear to show Ukrainian forces abusing captured Russian fighters or combatants, who have prisoner of war status, including shooting three of them in the leg. "The incident appears to have taken place in a village near the city of Kharkiv, which Ukrainian officials had announced retaking two days earlier," the rights body said. A video posted on March 28 by a Ukrainian journalist shows three charred bodies at the same location, but it is not clear whether they were Russian soldiers.
“All the information in the videos that suggests abuse, and maybe worse, of POWs needs to be subject to an effective investigation,” said Aisling Reidy, senior legal advisor at Human Rights Watch. “It should be possible to verify if abuse took place, and from there to hold those responsible to account.”
Adviser to the Ukrainian president, Olexiy Arestovych, acknowledged that abuse of prisoners of war constitutes a war crime and said it will be punished. “I would like to once again remind all our military, civilian, and defense forces that the abuse of prisoners of war is a war crime that has no amnesty under military law and has no statute of limitations,” he posted on Telegram.
The casualties of Russia's airstrike on the Mykolaiv regional administration building have increased to 36 people.
The number of victims of the air strike on the #Mykolaiv regional administration building has increased to 36 people.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 3, 2022
Rescuers continue to clear the rubble. pic.twitter.com/l6ZHHQfCe9
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba called on the missions of the International Criminal Court and international organizations to arrive in Bucha, and other cities and towns of the Kyiv region "as soon as possible" to gather evidence of Russian war crimes and crimes against humanity. Kuleba spoke to British radio Times UK on April 3 and said: "I urge the International Criminal Court and international organizations to send their missions to Bucha and other liberated towns and villages of the Kyiv region, in cooperation with Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, to thoroughly collect all evidence of Russian war crimes."
Ukraine's Foreign Minister has also sent a request to the International Criminal Court and has invited a team into the war torn territory. The evidence, he said, can be used in international and foreign courts to bring to justice those who committed these atrocities.
"We are still gathering and looking for bodies, but the number has already gone into the hundreds. Dead bodies lie on the streets. They killed civilians while staying there and when they were leaving these villages and towns, "he said.
Ukraine's minister condemned the mass crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine, including murder, torture, looting, rape: "It was impossible to imagine this in the XXI century, but it is happening before our eyes. Russia is worse than ISIS," he said.
FM @DmytroKuleba: “We are still gathering and looking for bodies, but the number has already gone into the hundreds. Dead bodies lie on the streets. They killed civilians while staying there and when they were leaving these villages and towns”.— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) April 3, 2022
🔗https://t.co/LJ4v3TgFbd pic.twitter.com/VX3pr1keFa
Media outlets on Sunday refuted Russian Defense Ministry's claims that the Bucha massacre was war propaganda being hurled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Russian Federation's defense ministry's reposted footage from the northwest town near Kyiv, stating that a "dead man" laying on the street has "moved his hand." Rejecting the observation made by the Russian defense ministry, Nexta clarified, "You can clearly see that this is a glare on the glass."
The Russian Defense Ministry reposted a post stating that in a video from #Bucha, “a dead man moves his hand.”— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 3, 2022
On the video in the better quality, you can clearly see that this is a glare on the glass. (bottom right corner) pic.twitter.com/NrDdTls8gB
#LIVE | Republic's @shawansen reports from Ukraine as war enters day 39— Republic (@republic) April 3, 2022
Watch here - https://t.co/9Ap4UCjkdA pic.twitter.com/k3DiiGcKVb
Bucha massacre proves that Russian hatred towards Ukrainians is beyond anything Europe has seen since WWII. The only way to stop this: help Ukraine kick Russians out as soon as possible. Partners know our needs. Tanks, combat aircraft, heavy air defense systems. Provide them NOW. pic.twitter.com/LX5S3KVrwD— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 3, 2022
At the point of temporary deployment of the Airborne Forces unit in the Kyiv region, Russia on Sunday "awarded" the paratroopers for their "courage and heroism" during what it described as a special military operation.
🤝 Российским десантникам, проявившим мужество и героизм в ходе спецоперации, вручены госнаграды— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) April 2, 2022
◽️ Награждение прошло в пункте временной дислокации соединения ВДВ в Киевской области.
◽️ Награды вручил командир соединения. pic.twitter.com/9iKZWJKNea
President of European Parliament Roberta Metsola has demanded that Russia's war crimes in Ukraine must be investigated and the "perpetrators and their [military] commanders must be brought to justice." "World must be aware of what is happening. Tougher sanctions must be imposed," Metsola said in a Twitter post, adding that she was "appalled by the atrocities of the Russian army in Bucha and other liberated areas."
Appalled by atrocities of Russian army in #Bucha & other liberated areas.— Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) April 3, 2022
This is cold reality of Putin’s war crimes.
World must be aware of what is happening. Tougher sanctions must be imposed.
Perpetrators & their commanders must be brought to justice.#StandWithUkraine️
Former Prime Minister of Finland Alexander Stubb on Sunday said that it was "time to isolate President Putin’s Russia completely," as he derided the civilian killings in Ukraine. "Stop all oil and gas exports immediately," he demanded.
It is time to isolate President Putin’s Russia completely. Stop all oil and gas exports immediately. Start the process of investigations into war crimes. The world cannot stand by and watch these atrocities without prompt consequences for the Russian government. #Bucha— Alexander Stubb (@alexstubb) April 3, 2022
Germany’s vice-chancellor and the economy minister on Sunday condemned the brutal and "terrible war crime” committed by the Russian forces out in the town of Bucha where streets were littered with corpses of civilians. Robert Habeck demanded tougher EU sanctions on Russia for the war atrocities in an interview with the German newspaper Bild. “This terrible war crime cannot go go unanswered,” Habeck told the German newspaper. “I think that a strengthening of sanctions is called for. That’s what we are preparing with our EU partners,” he added.
Famous Ukrainian singer Max Barskikh decided to join the #Ukrainian Armed Forces pic.twitter.com/ZxssbbxUwK— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 3, 2022
Human Rights Watch (HRW) issued a statement in Polish on Sunday saying that it found "several cases of Russian military forces committing laws-of-war violations" in the occupied territories of Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Kyiv. The agency condemned what it called the "apparent war crimes" by invading Russian forces inside civilian areas. Russian defence ministry in Moscow did not immediately clarify the civilian bodies found in Bucha which the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba called a "genocide."
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday bestowed the Order "For Courage" an award to the slain Ukrainian photographer Maksim Levin who got killed in the village of Huta Mezhyhirksa, north of the capital of Kyiv, on 1 April. Levin widely covered conflicts around the world and was also a long-time contributor to the Reuters news agency and Ukrainian news website LB.ua. His photos were published by leading media outlets during the conflict in Ukraine.
Volodymyr Zelensky posthumously awarded photojournalist Maksim Levin the Order "For Courage" pic.twitter.com/kStPgoY6nW— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 3, 2022