Demi Lovato Wanted To Give Up On Sobriety After An Article Called Her 'morbidly Obese'

Demi Lovato has had her fair share of struggles with drugs and substance abuse and the 28-year-old singer has been open about her issues with it in the past. In a recent interview, Demi Lovato revealed that she tries to not read stories about her anymore after an incident that took place in 2018 that almost had her give up on her sobriety.

Demi Lovato wanted to give up on sobriety after reading an article

In a recent interview with Paper Magazine, the pop star recalled a triggering story that was written about her in 2018. Talking about the article Demi said that she happened to stumble upon the article a few days after she got out of rehab in 2018 that called her morbidly obese. She stated that reading the article sucked and she was almost close to quitting her journey of sobriety and wanted to start using drugs again. Demi also shared her feelings about the article and said that this is the most triggering thing that one can write about a person who has a history of an eating disorder.

She further added that even though her initial reaction to the article was bad, she soon realised that if she doesn't read articles about her it will stop affecting her mental health. She confessed that post the incident the singer has never ever looked at articles that have her name on them as she does not want any kind of negativity in her life.

Demi Lovato's recovery from an eating disorder

Demi Lovato's weight has been an issue for the singer and she has been open about her recovery from an eating disorder with her fans. The pop star gets candid about her nearly fatal overdose accident of 2018 and her fights with drug addiction in her new docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil.

Talking about her docuseries, Demi told the magazine that it was draining to talk about her struggles out loud for the entire public to see and admitted that she went under a lot of pressure after being honest. However, the singer still wants to share her story with the people as she feels it's worth it when people come up to her and tell her that she helped them save their lives or show the cut on their wrists and reveal that it was Demi's words that helped them power through their own struggles. The singer ended her interview by saying that she does not want to live in fear anymore and feels that the best way to do it is by living her truth.

Demi Lovato's movie Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil is a four-part documentary that will be premiering on Tuesday, March 23 on YouTube Originals.