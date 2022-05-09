Demi Moore Honours Indian Spiritual Leader Mata Amritanandamayi On Mother's Day

Mother's Day was celebrated on May 8, 2022, and several actors from the film industry took to social media to honour their moms on the special day. G.I. Jane star Demi Moore took to Instagram to share a sweet picture with her daughters on the occasion, which also featured the Indian spiritual figure, Mata Amritanandamayi. She is popularly referred to as 'Amma' and is also called 'the hugging saint'.

Demi Moore's Mother's Day post

Demi Moore took to her Instagram account on the special occasion of Mother's Day and shared a beautiful picture featuring her with her children and Mata Amritanandamayi. The spiritual leader is a humanitarian and a guru and was also felicitated by PM Modi for her contribution to the Swachh Bharat Mission. In the picture that made the rounds on social media, Demi Moore was seen seated beside the spiritual figure, while her three children sat on the floor and hugged Amma.

The three children, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis, who the actor shares with Bruce Willis were seen smiling from ear to ear in the picture. Sharing the picture online, Demi Moore expressed how grateful she was for those who had shown the way for 'true unconditional love'. She wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day! So grateful to those who show us the way of true unconditional love and nurturing and for my daughters who light my path with their loving!"

Have a look at the post here

Several individuals took to the comments section of the post and poured in love for the gang. They mentioned the 'love everything' about the picture and mentioned that the actor's 'incredible daughters are a gorgeous extension' of who she is as a person. Several fans also appeared to love Mata Amritanandamayi and used hashtags like 'the hugging saint' in the comments section of the post. They thought it was 'amazing' to have the opportunity to get blessings from Mata Amritanandamayi and a netizen mentioned they also had the chance to meet her in Dublin as they wrote, "Wow amazing, I had a blessing from this lady she came to Dublin, Ireland she’s amazing".

Demi Moore films

Demi is best known for her movies including Ghost, Indecent Proposal, The Scarlet Letter, LOL and others. The actor was last seen in Songbird, in which she starred opposite KJ Apa, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Sofia Carson and many others. The film was released in 2020 and was helmed by Adam Mason. She will soon be seen in Please Baby Please alongside Andrea Riseborough, Harry Melling, Karl Glusman, etc.