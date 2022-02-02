Demi Moore To Join Margaret Qualley In Upcoming Feminist Horror Film 'The Substance'

Known for her roles in hit projects, including Indecent Proposal, Songbird, Mr. Brooks and A Few Good Men, Demi Moore is currently gearing up to take on a role opposite Margaret Qualley in an upcoming feminist horror film.

According to a report by ScreenRant, the film will be titled The Substance and will be directed by Coralie Fargeat. The director rose to fame with her work in Revenge, which marked her debut as a director.

The Substance a feminist take on body horror

The actor will soon be seen in yet another horror film, but this time will be seen opposite the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star Margaret Qualley. Although the actors have not made any official announcements, the publication reports that the duo is all set to take on roles in the film and bring the script to life. The film will be a feminist take on body horror and fans eagerly wait to see an all-new perspective on the genre.

The upcoming film will mark, French filmmaker, Coralie Fargeat's first studio feature. Her debut as a director was with the film Revenge, which has the honour of being played at Sundance. Details of her upcoming feminist horror, The Substance, have been kept under wraps, and fans await more news about the project. According to a report by ANI, the production of the film will soon begin in Paris in May 2022. The Senior Executive VP Production Development of Universal Pictures, Erik Baiers will oversee the studio, and Alexandra Loewy and Nicolas Royer will serve as executive producers.

Demi Moore, Mila Kunis seen in new AT&T Fiber ad

Demi Moore was recently in the news after she and Mila Kunis grabbed fans' attention in AT&T Fiber's new advertisement. Kunis got married to Ashton Kutcher two years after his divorce from Demi Moore and the duo referenced their shared romantic history in the advertisement.

The ad sees the duo at a high school reunion hoping to win the title of Most Admired Alum, however, they both end up losing to a batchmate and are shocked beyond belief. This is when Moore tells Kunis, "I had no idea that we went to the same high school". Mila Kunis then replies, "We have a lot in common."

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)