Denzel Washington Floored The Audience With His Performance In These Movies

Denzel Washington is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. He is not a great actor but a director and producer as well. Denzel Washington over his long-spanning career in Hollywood has won several prestigious honours and awards. So if you are a fan of this Malcolm X actor take a look at some of his best movie performances to date.

Denzel Washington’s best movie performances

1. Glory (1989)

This Edward Zwick directed movie is considered to be one of Denzel Washington’s best movie performances. In this war based film Washington played the role of Colonel Robert Gould Shaw. The film performed very well at the box-office and was also loved by critics. This Denzel Washington-starrer film was nominated for five Academy Awards that year. Denzel Washington won the Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film.

2. Training Day (2001)

This crime thriller film directed by Antoine Fuqua is another shining star in Denzel Washington’s career. Denzel Washington starred alongside Ethan Hawke and the two played the role of two LAPD narcotics officers. The film became a success worldwide and went on to collect $104 million through its global ticket sales. The film received positive reviews and Denzel Washington’s performance was also applauded. Denzel Washington even went on to win his second Oscar award but this time in the Best Actor category.

3. Malcom X (1992)

In this Spike Lee-directed film Denzel Washington played the role of African-American activist Malcolm X. This epic biographical film is also considered to be one of Denzel Washington’s best movie performances. The film that dramatizes key moments from Malcolm X’s life made Washington one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood at that point in time. He even went on to win New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actor and also received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

4. Fences (2016)

Denzel Washington starred, produced, and directed this film. The film was based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same name. Daniel Washington gave a power-packed performance alongside his leading lady Viola Davis. The film received four Oscar nominations that year. Viola Davis even went on to win an Oscar for her performance in the film.

