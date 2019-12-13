Viola Davis, Andre Braugher To Lead ABC's Live Showcase Of The 1974 Show 'Good Times'

Viola Davis, Andre Braugher, Jharrel Jerome and four other prominent actors have been cast in the international studio network ABC's second installment of 'Live in front of a studio audience'. The show is conceptualized and hosted by American television host Jimmy Kimmel where some classic episodes of popular sitcoms are recreated live in front of an audience. The sitcom for which Davis, Braugher and others are cast is the 1974 comedy titled Good Times.

“Good Times” was created by Mike Evans and Eric Monte and was developed by American writer and producer Norman Lear. Lear is also a part of the ABC show along with Jimmy Kimmel. It is reported that Viola Davis and Andre Braugher will be cast as Florida Evans and James Evans, the leading pair of the show which was television's first African American two-parent family sitcom. Jharrel Jerome's role in the live show is yet to be specified.

Read | Jimmy Kimmel: All you need to know about the popular celebrity host

The other show that is a part of the concept is another one of Norman Lear's titled All In The Family. Good Times and All In The Family are considered two of the best television sitcoms of all time. The first installment of the ABC show featured classic episodes from All In The Family and The Jeffersons and was received with positive reviews from the audience. The second installment of this special feature is scheduled to air on December 18.

Read | Brooklyn Nine-Nine renewed for season 8 | Fans of the show rejoice

About the actors

Actor Viola Davis is best known for her role as a criminal defense lawyer and professor, Annalise Keating in ABC's American legal drama television series How To Get Away With Murder. Andre Braugher is famous for his cold, calm and robotic manner of speaking among other things in his portrayal of Captain Raymond Holt in the comedy show Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Jharrel Jerome had portrayed the character of Korey Wise in Netflix 2019 drama mini-series When They See Us for which he won the PrimeTime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

Read | 'I love a good Marvel movie': Viola Davis on superhero films criticism

Also read | Netflix's 'When They See Us' honors real Central Park 5 at Emmys

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.