'Detective Pikachu' To 'Mortal Combat': Hollywood Movies Adapted From Games

In a movie, a storyline is usually inspired by an event, a renowned personality or little things in day to day life. Nowadays, various movies adapt stories from novels and games. In recent times, the entertainment industry has tapped into the video game culture and created movies from popular online and mobiles games. Have a look at some of the movies inspired by popular video game characters, including Detective Pikachu, and their plots.

1. Detective Pikachu

One of the most loved and favourite Pokémon characters is Pikachu. Created by Satoshi Tajiri, Pokémon universe defines many millennial’s childhoods with its memorable theme songs. There have been innumerable adaptations of this show from card games to movies and online games.

The fuzzy yellow pokemon did justice to the brand name by being commercially successful. The Detective Pikachu movie touched everybody’s heart and garnered huge critical acclamation.

2. Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat is one of the most successful franchises of the 90s. Brimming with epic action sequences and hilarious moments, this movie is the perfect stress-buster for a weekend binge-watch. Although people were aware of the game and the release of this movie, they could not stop themselves from appreciating it.

Mortal Kombat, released in 1995, was also followed by a sequel in 1997. It was also made into a television series.

3. Tomb Raider

Tomb Raider was a popular game that featured Lara Croft as the titular character. Launched in 1996, this action-adventure game grew immensely popular and sold more than 7 million copies worldwide.

In 2001, a movie starring Angelina Jolie was released and emerged out to be commercially successful. Tomb Raider got a reboot that featured Alicia Vikander, who took Jolie’s place as Lara Croft in 2018. Helmed by Roar Uthaog, this action-adventure flick revolves around Lara Croft’s journey to find her father, who mysteriously disappeared. Tomb Raider also starred Dominic West, Kristin Scott Thomas and Walton Goggins as prominent characters in the movie.

4. Assassin's Creed

Directed by Justin Kurzel, this action movie is based on the popular game franchise of the same name. The only difference between the two is that Assassin's Creed movie is set during the Spanish acquisition. Released in December 2016, this movie garnered mixed reviews from the critics.

5. Prince of Persia

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time garnered lots of praise for its action sequences. But this movie also earned mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. Helmed by Mike Newell, the action-fantasy movie was released on May 28, 2010.

