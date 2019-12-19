Baby Yoda, Pikachu Amongst The Cutest That Rocked The Internet In 2019

2019 has been a really good year for many fans. We were surprised with many new things this year. But the most springing things of the year were not a giant purple monster or an evil lord, it was the babies who rocked the internet and made the netizens say aww. Yes, we are talking about Baby Yoda, Baby Pika/Pichu and other babies who made fans go crazy. Here is all you should know about them.

Baby Yoda

Baby yoda appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/Ojl7DIegIl — Franco 🐐🇨🇦 (@joaom_cfranco) December 16, 2019

Baby Yoda was a big surprise for the fans who watched the series Mandalorian. None of the trailers or the promo had any clue of Baby Yoda, but from the time the character was revealed on the Disney+ show, he has become a sensation. Netizens can’t stop talking about him. They are making memes, trying to figure out who Baby Yoda is, and where has he come from. Is he the son of Yoda or is it a clone? All the questions are making fans go crazy. It also is one of the cutest things on the internet, and people are fans of the babyish acts Baby Yoda has done on the show. But one thing is sure; he is a strong user of the force as we can see in one of the episodes from the show.

Baby Pika

Unlike Baby Yoda, Baby Pikachu was a known face. He was first seen in the larger Pokemon franchise. We all know that Pika, or Pichu, grows into the fan-favourite Pikachu. But Pichu was one of the first baby Pokémon introduced into the games and it was lesser known that it turns into the Pikachu that everyone loves so much. It did not get a lot of presence due to Pikachu, but in 2019’s origin story we saw that Baby Pika gets a chance to flourish as a character. We saw Ash Ketchum receiving a Baby Pika in the anime series and it was loved but fans. Take a look for yourself.

baby satoshi and baby pichu!!! they so precious 🥰 pic.twitter.com/gK4FkNDB3q — 🦉anel ☾✩ (@xbluerose) November 19, 2019

Baby Squids in Watchmen

In the first episode of the inter-dimensional TV show, we can see a giant squid attack New York. This is happening in another dimension, but one of the baby squids enters the current timeline. It is gross, but people on the internet found it oddly cute. It is tough to determine whether we will see them again or no.

