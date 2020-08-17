Dev Patel Voices National Geographic Special 'India From Above', Says 'it Felt Incredible'

Recently, Indian-English actor Dev Patel celebrated India by narrating a National Geographic special, which was made to mark the country’s 74th Independence Day. Titled India from Above, Dev Patel reportedly narrated the show from his Los Angeles apartment, adhering to the safety norms issued by the US Government. Speaking about his experience working for the show to Associated Press, Dev Patel remarked that it felt incredible to voice this documentary linked up to India.

Also Read | Donald Trump Resonating With India And Indian-Americans: Co-chair Of Indian Voices For Trump

Dev speaks about India

Adding to the same, Dev Patel remarked that as soon as one lands in India, he/she is sucked into this massive humanity and crowd, which is inspiring and quite magical. Dev Patel also spoke about visiting the Lohtak Lake in India, which is captured in the documentary. The actor compared the lake to the sets of the film Avatar and remarked that there are stillness and serenity to the lake, which makes it breath-taking.

Narrated by Dev Patel, shot over seasons and 1 year, this is our country from a never seen before aerial perspective. Watch India From Above, premieres 14th & 15th August at 10 PM on National Geographic. #IndiaFromAbove #NatGeoIndia #SpiritOfIndia pic.twitter.com/6JolM2BmNY — Nat Geo India (@NatGeoIndia) August 11, 2020

Also Read | Dealing With Increasingly Assertive China A Common Challenge For India-US: Biden's Advisor

The makers of India from Above have used drone footage to show aerial views of towering temples, religious gatherings, and solar technology. Previously, Dev Patel, who was born and brought up in London, has shot for many films in India like the Slumdog Millionaire, Hotel Mumbai, and Lion. The actor will be next seen in Monkey Man, which, too, is set in Mumbai.

Also Read | Donald Trump Resonating With India And Indian-Americans: Co-chair Of Indian Voices For Trump

Dev on the professional front:

The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed show, Modern Love. Starring Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Andy Garcia, and Dev Patel in the leading roles, Modern Love is an anthology series. which explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, as well as its effects on human connections.

The show, which is a co-production of Amazon Studios and the New York Times, brings forth real-life a beautiful love story with each episode. The show also stars Laurentiu Possa, Andrew Scott, John Slattery, Shea Whigham, Quincy Tyler Bernstine and Brandon Kyle Goodman. The actor will be next seen in The Green Knight.

Also Read | Resolution To Condemn Chinese Aggression Against India Introduced In US Senate

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.