Dealing With Increasingly Assertive China A Common Challenge For India-US: Biden's Advisor

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's advisor Antony Blinken, a former deputy secretary of the state said India and US have a common challenge which is to deal with an increasingly assertive China across the board. He said it includes controlling China's aggression towards New Delhi at the Line of Actual Control and "using its economic might to coerce others and reap unfair advantage.

'We have a common challenge'

"We have a common challenge which has to deal with an increasingly assertive China across the board, including its aggression toward India at the Line of Actual Control but also using its economic might to coerce others and reap unfair advantage. Ignoring international rules to advance its own interests asserting unfounded maritime and territorial claims that threaten freedom of navigation in some of the most important seas in the world," he said during a panel discussion moderated by US former envoy to India Richard Verma.

Blinken also said Biden administration would be an advocate for India to play a leading role in international institutions and that includes helping India get a permanent seat on the reformed United Nations Security Council. "In a Biden administration, we would be an advocate for India to play a leading role in international institutions and that includes helping India get a seat on a United Nations Security Council," he added

Former Vice President Joe Biden sees the United States and India as "natural partners", and that is the vision he would help to make real if elected as US president, said Blinken.

READ | Kamala Harris thanks Biden supporters for 'being so welcoming' to hubby Doug Emhoff

'India and the US are natural partners'

This comes on a day when Biden's campaign said that the Joe Biden Administration will place a "high priority" on continuing to strengthen the US-India relationship, adding that if elected he will have "no tolerance" for cross-border terrorism in South Asia. Biden campaign on Saturday released a policy document, which says Biden Administration will work with India to support a "rules-based and stable Indo-Pacific region" in which no country, including China, is able to "threaten its neighbours with impunity.

READ | South Asians for Biden launches 'Indians for Biden National Council' to extend support

"Biden will deliver on his long-standing belief that India and the United States are natural partners, and a Biden Administration will place a high priority on continuing to strengthen the US-India relationship," it said.

READ | Biden promises to reform H-1B visa system, eliminate country quota for Green Cards

READ | Joe Biden slams Trump for his 'abhorrent lies' on Kamala Harris' eligibility

(With agency inputs)