Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of his American action thriller titled The Gray Man, in which he will take on a role alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page and others. As the actor recently teased his fans with his first look from the film, he revealed the release date of the trailer of the film leaving fans curious. As The Gray Man trailer has recently been unveiled, watch the thrilling video ahead:

The Gray Man Trailer

The trailer looks gripping as it features Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans going head-to-head. Gosling is joined by Chris Evans as the mustachioed Lloyd Hansen, Gentry's former colleague whom he is now hunting. Ana de Armas essays the role of Agent Dani Miranda, who helps Gentry on his mission. The trailer majorly sees high-octane stunts with a chopper being blown to shoot out at a crowded street. It seems like Dhanush has a special appearance in the film as he is seen involved in an intense fight. Watch the trailer here:

More about The Gray Man

The forthcoming intriguing drama The Gray Man will see Ryan Gosling take up the titular role, while Evans will portray the role of an absolute sociopath Lloyd Hanson. During his recent interaction with Empire, Evans opened up about his character and stated that Hansen is a "trainwreck of a human being." The movie also features Indian actor Dhanush in a pivotal role. In the film, Evans and Gosling will engage in an epic pursuit when Hansen sets a bounty on his old colleague's head and sends the world's deadliest assassins after him. The film is also reportedly the streaming giant's most expensive original project as the film is working with a budget of $200 million. Adapted from Mark Greaney's book series, The Gray Man is set to make its digital debut on July 22 on Netflix.

Image: Instagram/@graymannetflix