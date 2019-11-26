Dheeraj Dhoopar And Vinny Arora Are A Real-life Karan-Preeta, Here’s Why

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. On their anniversary, Vinny Arora put up an adorable post for her husband. In the caption, she also mentioned that they have been together for almost 10 years now.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are one of the most popular couples in the Indian television industry. One look at both their social media accounts and you will be going “aww”. They often share their love for each other through adorable and cute pictures on social media.

Dheeraj Dhoopar first met his wife Vinny Arora on the sets of Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. Reportedly, it was a love-at-first-sight situation for Dheeraj. The couple never openly spoke about their relationship until they decided to tie the knot in 2016. The wedding was a grand affair in Delhi. One look at their pictures is enough to know that the two are still head over heels in love with each other.

Fans have even nicknamed the duo as Vi-Raj. Their big fat Indian wedding was attended by their family members and close industry friends. Here are some of their cutest pictures that we love.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora’s most adorable pictures

1. Dheeraj Dhoopar is seen kissing his wife Vinny Arora in this picture while they were on their recent vacation.

2. This picture of the couple screams craziness. It is from their vacation in South Africa.

3. This cute picture will definitely make you feel a bit tearful. Just look at how cute they are!

4. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora having a gala time at the Karwa Chauth celebrations

5. Just a Friday night dinner outing by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora

6. The perfect family= Dheeraj Dhoopar + Vinny Arora + their dog, Oreo

