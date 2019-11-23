Kundali Bhagya Written Update For November 22: Prithvi Gives His Nod To Marry Preeta

Kundali Bhagya is a television show which started in July 2017 and airs on Zee TV. It is a spinoff of the hit show Kumkum Bhagya. It airs every Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM on Zee TV. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor. It stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles.

Kundali Bhagya latest updates for November 22, 2019

In the episode, Prithvi tells Sarla that he will be able to convince his mother to allow him to marry Preeta. He also agrees to marry Preeta. He also asks her to get them married off quickly while his mother is away from town. He also predicted that after they get married, she will also accept Preeta as her daughter-in-law. Mahira goes on to apologize to Karan for talking about Preeta in front of his family. She also gives him a ring and tells him that he needs to get a ring of the same size for her as that is the ritual.

Sarla becomes upset with Preeta

However, Karan does not want to go shopping himself. Prithvi is very happy for he is all set to get married to Preeta and then Sherlyn comes out of the room. Sherlyn also asks him the cause of his happiness. However, he lies to her saying that he rejected and insulted Preeta. Sherlyn hugs him and goes to the Luthra house. Prithvi begins to think of a way of getting married to Preeta without Sherlyn knowing it. Preeta tells her grandmother that made kheer for Sarla to win her forgiveness. Sarla keeps the condition to her that she will only forgive her if she agrees to marry Prithvi. However, Preeta refuses to marry him as she is already married to Karan. She also believes that her marriage to Karan is still legitimate even though she does not consider her his wife. Sarla becomes angry with this decision of Preeta. Karan asks Rishabh to get a ring for Mahira. He also gives the sample ring to him. But, Rishabh refuses to do the deed. Karan has an argument with him and leaves. Rishabh tells Sameer that they have to tolerate Karan's attitude until he gets engaged.

