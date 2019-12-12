Diane Lane's 'Let Him Go' To Release In Summer 2020, Lane To Co-star With Kevin Costner

Diane Lane and Kevin Costner’s movie Let Him Go is set to release on August 21, 2020. This suspense thriller starring Diane Lane and Kevin Costner is based on a novel of the same name. Read on to know more about this story.

'Let Him Go' ready for summer 2020

Diane Lane and Kevin Costner have both delivered several box-office hits during their career. Now, the two legendary actors are set to work together in the film Let Him Go. According to a leading media portal’s report, Let Him Go will in releasing in the summer of 2020. This Lane-Costner film is set to release on August 21, 2020.

Let Him Go starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane is a suspense thriller. This movie that is set to release in the summer of 2020 is a suspense thriller. Let Him Go’s story is based on Larry Watson’s novel of the same name. The film received an official announcement in February 2019. The filming of Let Him Go started in April 2019.

The plotline and other details

The basic plotline of the film is based on an old couple who recently lost their son. Kevin Costner will play the role of the husband who is also a retired sheriff. After the death of their son, the couple leaves their ranch in Montana to rescue their young grandson. Soon, the old couple discovers that their grandson is in the clutches of a dangerous family. This family has been living off the grid in Dakota. Let Him Go will present the story of this couple fighting for the survival of their grandson amidst this dangerous situation.

Apart from Kevin Costner and Diane Lane, Let Him Go also stars other seasoned actors. Leslie Manville, Will Brittain, Jeffrey Donovan, Kayli Carter, and Booboo Stewart are all part of the cast. Kevin Costner’s character is named George Blackledge and Diane Lane’s character will be known as Margaret Blackledge. Let Him Go has been directed by Thomas Bezucha. He has also written the screenplay of the film. Let Him Go has been produced by Mitchell Kaplan and Paula Mazur.

