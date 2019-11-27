Scarlett Johansson Admits She 'romanticised' Her Marriage With Ryan Reynolds. Know Why?

Scarlett Johansson will be seen next in Marvel’s Black Widow, an extension to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She recently gave an interview to a popular magazine and confessed that she romanticised marriage with her first husband Ryan Reynolds, without mentioning his name. Scarlett Johansson is now engaged to Colin Jost, who is a writer and co-host at Saturday Night Live. The actor spoke about all her past relationships and marriage rather candidly in this interview.

Scarlett Johansson mentioned that when she first married Ryan Reynolds, she was only 23, and the idea of marriage was new to her. She expected the relationship to be rather dreamy. Scarlett was married to Ryan Reynolds between the years 2008 and 2011. They separated ways when things did not turn out the way it should have been, as said to the magazine.

Later in the interview, Scarlett mentioned that she expected something similar from her second marriage to Romain Dauriac, with whom she shares a daughter who is almost five now. Their marriage lasted for three years, between 2014 to 2017. However, Scarlett finalized for the divorce in early September 2017. Scarlett also shared that she liked the idea of making a family and sharing life with family members. For Scarlett, it is always about the right person and sharing everything with them, according to the interview.

Scarlett Johansson is now engaged to Colin Jost after dating him for almost two years. According to reports, Colin popped the question to Scarlett in 'James Bond style', and soon there are wedding rumours surrounding the couple. Scarlett mentioned in the interview that he nailed the proposal. However, the specific dates of the wedding are still undisclosed.

