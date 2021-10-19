'Eternals': Angelina Jolie Attends Film's Premiere In Los Angeles With Kids, See Pics

Actor Angelina Jolie who is excited about the release of Eternals was recently spotted attending the premiere in Los Angeles with her children. Maddox Jolie-Pitt, (20), Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt, (13), Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, (15), and Zahara Jolie-Pitt (16) were seen posing for the shutterbugs at the event with their mother. The film directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao is slated to hit the screens on November 5 during Diwali.

For the premiere night, the Maleficient: Mistress of the Evil star looked absolutely stunning in a brown strapless gown. Both Maddox and Knox looked dapper in a black suit, while Vivienne and Shiloh wore a beige and a cream-coloured dress respectively. On the other hand, Zahara sparkled in a silver gown. Several fans pages of the versatile actor shared pictures of her attending the premiere with her kids have gone viral on social media.

Angelina Jolie attends Eternals premiere with her children

The movie chronicles the Eternals, an immortal alien race, emerges from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from its evil counterparts, the Deviants. Eternals written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo has a huge ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. In the upcoming film, Angelina plays the role of Thena who is a super being with immense strength, durability, speed, reflexes, and agility.

In 2019, speaking to International celebrity magazine People about her role, Angelina had talked about her children's reactions. She then revealed that it was overwhelming to see that her children want to see her strong, and they all are happy to see her having fun in the film. The film, which introduces 10 superheroes to audiences, will release in India on November 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

In an interview with Screenrant, the movie's producer Nate Moore describes Angelina Jolie's character of Thena as Captain America with cosmic powers. He said, "I mean, when Captain Marvel goes binary, that is tough, but it would be as if Captain America-- who I would argue is probably the best physical fighter-- was powered by cosmic weapons, like, she's going to be a problem, but again, Captain Marvel going binary, that's tough. [...] I mean, look, they're obviously stronger than humans.”

IMAGE: Instagram/@AngelinaJoliecenter/Marvelworld.in