Did Johnny Depp Cut The Tip Of His Own Finger? Amber Heard's Witness Makes Revelation

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation case is taking shocking turns with new revelations coming out with each passing day. Their ongoing legal tussle has become a trending topic of discussion these days and has managed to grab the headlines for quite a long time now. As per the latest reports, a new witness to the case during the testimony from Amber Heard's side revealed to the court that Johnny Depp had himself cut the tip of his own finger.

Witness reveals in court that Johnny Depp cut his own finger

Johnny Depp's case with Amber Heard once again took an ugly turn after Raquel Pennington, one of the witnesses for Amber Heard, told the Virginia court on Wednesday that Johnny Depp had told her that he injured the tip of his finger himself in Australia in 2015. In a video message, Ms Pennington said,

"He said - i don't remember how he said he cut the tip of his finger off but when the nurse was dressing it, I wanted to see it - I also had a very small injury - and I continued to see it [Depp's injury] throughout its healing process" She further continued-"But I don't remember how he told me how he cut it off."

Pennington was then asked to confirm if the Pirates of the Caribbean star had actually told her that he cut his own finger. To which she quickly replied "Yes". For the unversed, Johnny Depp had earlier stated that Heard had "thrown a vodka bottle at me and took my finger off", but Heard denied the claims.

More about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were one of the most popular star couples at one time but witnessed a lot of ups and downs in their relationship. Both of the stars created quite a stir online after Depp filed a defamation suit against Heard. The defamation suit came after Heard wrote about domestic abuse in The Washington Post indirectly hinting at her turbulent relationship with Johnny Depp. Although she did not mention Depp's name in the op-ed, Depp claimed that it made him difficult to find work post that.

Image: AP