Did Justin Bieber Just Unknowingly Confirm Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy In Viral Video?

Hailey Bieber is rumoured to be pregnant with her first child with husband Justin Bieber. Speculation about the model being pregnant has been circulating on social media for quite some time. Initially dismissed as "wild claims", a recent video fuelled pregnancy rumours further.

3 things you need to know

Hailey Bieber has expressed her wish to become a parent on several occasions.

She earlier stated that she is scared about welcoming a child as their baby might also face criticism just like them.

Hailey's pregnancy rumours started doing the rounds on social media last week.

Viral video hints at Hailey Bieber's pregnancy

In the viral video, Justin Bieber was seen walking with his friends when he seemingly referred to Hailey Bieber's pregnancy, saying, "I mean, I know you're pregnant but..." before noticing the presence of paparazzi and redirecting his attention to his wife.

“I know your pregnant but” pic.twitter.com/Pm6GkAMcY3 — popicons (@iconpopnews) July 27, 2023

Another viral photo was from the backstage of Drake's concert. In the photo, Hailey stood near her singer-husband, wearing a black crop top and blue denim. The photo featured the visible baby bump that she attempted to conceal with her hands.

How did the pregnancy rumours start?

Last week, Hailey Bieber was spotted wearing a white midi dress when some eagle-eyed fans noticed that she appeared conscious of her tummy. In another outing, she donned a crop top but strategically tried to hide her stomach with a laptop bag while being photographed.

(Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in 2019 | Image: Hailey Bieber/Instagram)

Hailey earlier shared her apprehensions about becoming a parent with pop star Justin Bieber. While expressing her desire to have children, she also admitted her fears about the potential criticism they might face.

In an interview with Sunday Times, the model tearfully expressed her concerns, saying, "I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."