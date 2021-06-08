Did Katie Thurston Quit 'The Bachelorette'? Here's What She Has To Say About Her Walkout

The Bachelorette is a reality television dating game show that was renewed for season 17 which aired on June 7, 2021. Recently, a promo hinted that one of the members, Katie Thurston nearly walked out while filming season 17 of The Bachelorette. Will Katie Thurston quit The Bachelorette? Read ahead to know more.

Will Katie Thurston quit The Bachelorette?

In the promo of The Bachelorette season 17, Katie gets emotional and declares that she is “done” with the journey. She walks away from the camera with tears and says, “Someone book my flight home.” Speaking to US Weekly ahead of the June 7 premiere, Katie had said, “At that moment, I was at my lowest and really wanted to leave.” She revealed that if it wasn’t for the “amazing women” who have been Bachelorettes before helping her navigate that, she probably would have left. She is very thankful for all of them.

Katie was guided by season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and season 16 lead Tayshia Adams. She said that both gave her different advice but both pieces of advice stand out. Kaitlyn advised her not to fall in love with one person on the first night, “be open.” Tayshia said, “Surrender to the process. Trust the journey.”

Katie didn’t realize that both of them were going to stay with her until the end of filming, but the fact is that she enjoyed having two former Bachelorettes to guide her through the journey. “I thought, maybe, there’d be people helping with dates, you know, here and there, but I certainly did not expect to have both of them there with me the entire time,” she said. She was so overwhelmed with the same and can see her crying of relief and happiness and excitement to have them there to help her.

Taking to Instagram, Tayshia recently shared a video of herself and Kaitlyn embracing Katie on the show. In the video, Katie is very happy to see the two and says, “I’m so happy you guys are here” as they share a hug. In her caption, Tayshia wrote, “It IS like having sisters! Here we go!!! Watch @kaitlynbristowe and I help our girl @thekatiethurston find love TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC! #thebachelorette @bacheloretteabc”. Check out her post below.

(IMAGE: KATIE THURSTON'S INSTAGRAM)

