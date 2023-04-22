Did Khloe Kardashian Confirm Her Relationship Status With Her Recent Post?

Khloe Kardashian's dating life has always been in the news. Recently, she shared a post on social media where she seemingly revealed her relationship status. In the photos, she can be seen posing with Love Is Blind star Alexa Lemieux.

The photos were from the Good American Event. Khloe wore a short black dress teamed up with a blue overcoat. She completed her look with a silver choker. On the other hand, Alexa sported a one-shoulder black dress. Captioning the post on Instagram, Khole wrote, "When Hulu and Netflix collide 🤍 @mrsalexalemieux you beautiful girl you! Twins 👯‍♀️ 🤍 I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?" In her caption, she used the word 'single', which made fans wonder if she is no longer dating Tristan Thompson. Take a look at the post below.

About Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2016. The ex-couple, who share two kids together, was in news recently after fans thought that they rekindled their romance. For the unversed, Khloe wished Tristan with a sweet birthday post where she addressed him as "baby daddy."

Captioning the post, she wrote, "Happy birthday @realtristan13. You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, and be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy."

The ex-couple ended their relationship at the end of 2022. They broke up before welcoming their second child. The reason behind their split was Khloe discovered that Tristan had cheated on her and fathered a child with his personal trainer Maralee Nicholas.