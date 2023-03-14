Khloe Kardashian Drops First Photos Of Her Son On Ex Tristan Thompson's Birthday

Khloe Kardashian shared the first photos of her son on social media. She wished her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson on his birthday with a series of family photos. Khloe and Tristan are proud parents to a four-year-old daughter True and a seven-month-old son.

The former Revenge Body host penned a sweet note for Thompson and even addressed him as 'baby daddy.' The photos featured the athelete with his four children. In one of the photos, the NBA Star player can be seen spending time with his three children- Prince Oliver (his six-year-old son with ex Jordan Craig), True, and Khloe and his little munchkin.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Khloe wrote, "Happy birthday @realtristan13. You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles."

"My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, and be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy," she added.

Kris Jenner's birthday post for Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of photos featuring Tristan Thompson on his birthday. She praised him for his growth during the challenging times.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday, Tristan! I know this year has been hard so far, but you seem to find the positive and the light amongst the sadness. You look at the glass half full and it has been so great watching you grow as a dad, a friend, a brother, an uncle, and a son."

"You have shown me such inspiration and many lessons when it comes to how you deal with adversity and challenges that seem insurmountable. You have used these challenges as opportunities to better yourself day by day, and I know how proud your mom is of the man you have become. Thank you for that and for being such a special part of our family. We love you very much!!!" she added.

Tristan Thompson is a father of four kids

Tristan Thompson is a father of four. Apart from the 7-month-old newborn, True and Prince, he also has a son named Theo. Khloe Kardashian and he broke up before welcoming their second child due to the former's infidelity.

The athlete was in a relationship with fitness model Maralee Nichols and conceived Theo while being in a relationship with the Keeping up with the Kardashians star. He paid Nichols child support "retroactive to the date she delivered a child," his lawyer told Page Six.