Did Kourtney Kardashian Just Hint At Struggling With Psychological Trauma? Deets Inside

After sharing some unseen video clips with younger sister Khloe Kardashian on her 37th birthday, Kourtney Kardashian has now revealed the book she is hooked to lately, but in style. On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with The Kardashians star took to her Instagram handle to post a streak of photos of herself reading a 1997-published self-help book by Peter A. Levine and Ann Frederick. Along with giving netizens a peek into her reading session, Kourtney also advised kids to develop an interest in "reading books".

Is Kourtney Kardashian struggling with psychological trauma?

Ever since Kourtney Kardashian started dating beau Travis Barker, her steamy Instagram posts with the Blink-182 drummer have been one of the trending topics of discussion among fans on social media. While Kourtney doesn't miss out on any opportunities to share glimpses of her fun times with her boyfriend, kids, family and friends, the founder of Poosh has seemingly hinted at her struggle with psychological trauma through her latest IG post. Yesterday, i.e. June 29, 2021, the mother-of-three took to her Instagram handle and revealed being hooked to Peter A. Levine and Ann Frederick's self-help book, Waking the Tiger: Healing Trauma.

For the unversed, Waking the Tiger: Healing Trauma is based on a "somatic experiencing" approach and its purpose is to help people heal from post-traumatic stress disorder. In the latest photos shared by her, Kourtney Kardashian rocked a black latex outfit with cut-out details as she could be seen spending some me-time chilling on her bed, reading the 1997 book. Kourtney also flaunted her newly-installed diamond-encrusted veneers as she posed for the camera along with showing off her full-face makeup look. Posting the photos on Instagram, she wrote, "read books, kids".

Previously, as the youngest Kardashian sister, Khloe Kardashian, rang in her 37th birthday on June 27, Kourtney Kardashian had a lovely way to make Khloe's day even more special for her. The eldest Kardashian sister, 42, took to Instagram to share an unseen video clip of her memorable moments with the Good American co-founder and penned a heartfelt note for her on the special occasion. Kourtney wrote, "MY sister, MY soulmate, MY best friend! You’ve always been the star. Abigail and Amelia, Suzanne and Jane, Laverne and Shirley, Arnold and Danny FOR LIFE. You’ve got the golden ticket and I want a ride. Happy birthday, I love you."

