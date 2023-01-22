Did Pete Davidson-Chase Sui Wonders JUST Confirm Their Relationship? Pics Trigger Query

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders did not shy away from cosying up to one another when they were spotted in public together after a date night in New York. The on-screen lovers rumoured to be a couple who met while filming 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' just stopped short of confirming their relationship when they were spotted on a fun date to Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday (January 19).

The comedian and the actor were seen showering each other with affection as they made their way through the crowds at the famous theme park. The former 'Saturday Night Live' member and his co-star were clicked while kissing on an escalator and holding hands on their outing.

While Davidson was dressed in a mint green hoodie, dark rain jacket, orange sweatpants paired with a baseball cap and sunglasses, Wonders also kept it casual by opting for a brown jacket that she paired with floral yellow pants and black sneakers.

During their time at the park, the couple was pictured enjoying 'The Mummy' ride, a photo of which also surfaced on social media where Wonders is screaming and Davidson looks happy.

Pete Davidson's dating history:

While Chase Sui Wonders was last linked to Riverdale star Charles Melton, Pete Davidson was in a nine-month relationship with Kim Kardashian. He previously dated Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Cazzie David, and Kate Beckinsale.