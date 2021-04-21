Did You Know Angelina Jolie Was Once Barred From Flying Her Private Plane?

Angelina Jolie is a well-known actor and filmmaker who has appeared in a variety of movies and has also been a vital part of a couple of television shows. However, it is a lesser-known fact that once Angelina Jolie was once banned from enjoying one of her favourite hobbies, which is flying a plane. This incident had occurred despite her team's several efforts.

When Angelina Jolie was banned from flying her own plane

Angelina Jolie likes to travel and owns a plane along with a pilot’s licence, she was once banned from flying it, according to reports by The Daily Mail. In 2013, the actor decided to fly but she couldn’t as she failed to renew plane's registration in time and did not file a new airworthiness certificate for her plane before the certificate expired on June 30th, as per the documents from the Federal Aviation Administration. Even the team of Angelina Jolie did their bit to send a renewal application to the agency, but it did not arrive on time.

Angelina Jolie owns a red and white aircraft Cirrus SR-22, which is one of the world’s fastest single-engine aircraft. The aircraft is worth $360,000 in which she has also flown with Brad Pitt along with her kids namely Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, and her twins, Vivienne and Knox. The actor once stated how her son Maddox feels amazed every time he sees a plane and added that if she could fly a plane then she would become a superman in her son’s eyes. She then got inspired by her son to get her own pilot’s licence.

Angelina Jolie’s net worth

Angelina Jolie is one of the most prolific actors and has also been named Hollywood’s highest-paid actors a couple of times. According to the reports by CA Knowledge, Angelina Jolie’s net worth is approximately $160 million (11,979,002,880.00 INR).

Angelina Jolie’s latest

Angelina Jolie has been preparing for the release of her upcoming action-thriller movie, Those Who Wish Me Dead, in which she will be essaying the role of a veteran trained firefighter. Directed by Taylor Sheridan, the movie has been slated to release in May 2021. The actor will also be seen in Eternals that is expected to release in November 2021 as the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from different websites. Republicworld does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Image Source- Still from Come Away movie trailer on One Media, Youtube