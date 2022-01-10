Bill Murray To Play Villain In Marvel's 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania'

Ahead of the release of Paul Rudd's highly-anticipated Marvel superhero movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a thrilling piece of the update was recently announced that left fans in amazement. As the rumours about Bill Murray being a part of the upcoming Ant-man movie were doing the rounds on social media, the actor now confirmed that he will be playing the bad guy in the film.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is an American superhero film featuring the characters Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope Pym/Wasp in the lead roles. Backed by Marvel Studios, the movie will be the sequel to Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) and will be the 33rd film of the MCU.

Bill Murray to be a part of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

As actor Bill Murray recently appeared on The Eli Manning Show, he confirmed the rumours about him essaying a significant role in the upcoming Marvel superhero film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. When the host of the show, Eli Manning asked the actor to comment on the rumours about him being a part of the Marvel movie, Ant-man, he nodded with a yes and revealed that he will be playing the villain in the film. “My power is, I'm a bad guy," he teased.

The rumours about Bill Murray doing a Marvel movie emerged when he accidentally spilt the beans during his interview with FAZ. As the actor realised that he shouldn't have revealed the information, he then refrained from talking about it any further.

More about Marvel's upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Directed by Peyton Reed, the movie will be released as part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on July 28, 2023. The plans for this movie were confirmed in November 2019 and it was slated to release in 2022, however, the release date was shifted to 2023 later on. Featuring Paul Rudd in the lead essaying the role of Ant-man, other popular cats members of the film will include actors namely Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror and others.

Image: AP