Did You Know Oppenheimer Star Cillian Murphy Auditioned For Christian Bale Starrer Batman?

Cillian Murphy was recently seen in the film Oppenheimer wherein he portrayed the role of physicist Robert Oppenheimer. While the actor opened up about embodying the character of the nuclear physicist, he also recalled the time he worked in the Batman franchise. The actor also opened up about auditioning for the lead role in the Batman trilogy.

3 things you need to know

The Batman trilogy was directed by Christopher Nolan.

Cillian Murphy played the role of Scarecrow in the film.

Christian Bale played the lead role of Batman in the film.

Cillian Murphy on losing out the lead role in Batman trilogy

Cillian Murphy had auditioned for the lead role of Batman but he lost out the role to Christian Bale. Eventually, he was cast to play the character of Dr. Jonathan Crane or The Scarecrow in the Batman trilogy. In an interview with GQ, the Peaky Blinders actor opened up about the same and said that whatever happened was for the best.

He said, "Yes, I think it was for the best because we got Christian Bale's performance, which is a stunning interpretation of that role. I never considered myself as the right physical specimen for Batman." He further added that Christian Bale was the right person to play the role of Batman.

Cillian Murphy talks about Peaky Blinders film

In the same interview with GQ, Cillian Murphy was asked about any update on the Peaky Blinders film. He said that he has no update on the film due to the ongoing writers and actors strike in Hollywood. He further added, "I'm waiting to hear, but it's a tricky time with all these strikes and everything going on. I’ve always said that if there's more story to tell, I'd be there."