James Gunn Rules Out Return Of This Actor In Batman The Brave And The Bold

James Gunn, who is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Hollywood, is all set to revamp the DC Universe. The director is currently gearing up to direct Superman: Legacy and is producing Batman: The Brave and The Bold simultaneously. Recently, the filmmaker took to his social media handle to put all the rumours regarding the star cast of the Batman film to rest.

Batman: The Brave and The Bold is a new project from DC Studios greenlit by James Gunn.

A three-season series by the same name was released back in 2008.

Since the announcement of the film, fans have been curious about the star cast of the film.

Who will play Batman in the new DC film?

Several speculations regarding George Clooney making a comeback in the new Batman film have been doing the rounds on the internet. The rumours were fueled after the actor featured in The Flash. However, in a recent interaction with fans on Threads, James Gunn cleared the air and put all these rumours to rest. A fan asked him whether he can confirm the actor's role in Batman.

(James Gunn confirms that George Clooney will not be a part of the new Batman film. | Image: James Gunn/Threads)

James Gunn confirmed that George Clooney will not be in the Batman film. For the unversed, the announcement of Batman: The Brave and The Bold was made in January this year. The project is based on the Batman graphic novel by Grant Morrison of the same name.

Batman: The Brave and The Bold director finalised

Andy Muschietti is all set to direct the new Batman film and the project will be backed by Peter Safran and James Gunn. As per the comic series by Grant Morrison, Bruce Wayne's son Damian will serve as Robin to his father's Batman.

The Flash filmmaker's sister will be producing the film alongside Safran and Gunn. Talking about Muschietti, the Guardians of the Galaxy director told Variety, "We saw The Flash; even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan."