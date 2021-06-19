Did You Know Taylor Swift Penned A Novel When She Was A Teenager?

Taylor Swift’s music has a massive fanbase across the globe, with chart-toppers like You Belong With Me, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, I Knew You Were Trouble, and many more. However, music is not the only thing that interested her during her youth. In an old interview with GQ, the singer had revealed that she had penned a young-adult fiction novel at merely 14 years of age.

Taylor Swift is an author too

Talking about books, Taylor Swift gave away a lesser-known fact about her life, which was how she had written an actual novel as an adolescent. At 14, the Bad Blood hitmaker wrote A Girl Named Girl, a non-autobiographical, and she had a very clear memory of the whole plot in it, at the time of the interview. Swift had also revealed that her parents continue to have the novel with them, which revolved around a mother who gave birth to a daughter but wanted to have a boy instead.

Born in Pennsylvania, Taylor Swift moved to Nashville with her family for the growth of her musical career, around the same age. However, talking about her idea of what she would be, if not for a musician, she had revealed ‘marketing’ could have been a possible field of work for her. While music would have still been a part of her life, possibly in her spare time, going to college and working on things that predominantly revolved around ‘words and ideas’ is what Swift imagined she would be doing, if not for the artist she became.

Taylor Swift's songs released this year

Back in April this year, Taylor Swift released her album Fearless but in a re-recorded version that she named Taylor’s Version. The singer took to her social media to share the entire tracklist from the Fearless Taylor’s Version album, that month. Soon after, in late May, she dropped her Evermore Vinyl Album too, which broke the biggest vinyl sales record ever. Another one of Taylor Swift’s songs that she released this year was the Willow - 90’s trend remix, which she announced only a few days after.

Image: Taylor Swift Instagram

