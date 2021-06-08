Did You Know Will Smith Boycotted The Grammy Awards In 1989? Find Out All The Details

The Recording Academy presents the Grammy Awards to recognize achievement in the music industry. It is considered one of the major annual American entertainment awards and the biggest night in the music industry. However, Will Smith didn't think twice before boycotting the event in 1989.

When Will Smith boycotted the Grammys in 1989

Will Smith and his musical partner DJ Jazzy Jeff were nominated at the 31st Grammy Award in the Best Rap Performance category for the Parents Just Don't Understand song. But the two artists decided to not attend the event. It was because they learned that the presentation of the award in the new category of best rap would not be televised.

Will Smith told Entertainment Tonight that they didn't have a problem with the Grammy as an award or the Grammys as an institution. They just had a problem with the design of the awards show in 1989. He mentioned that they chose to boycott it since they felt that it would be a "slap in the face" of the authorities.

DJ Jazzy Jeff said that the presenter informed them that there wasn’t enough time to televise all of the categories. He explained that they had televised 16 categories and, from record sales, from the Billboard charts, from the overall public’s view, there’s "no way" they can tell him that out of 16 categories, that rap isn’t one of them. The duo also took home the trophy in the best rap performance category.

After winning the award, Will Smith told the L.A. Times that he was "more than happy" to accept it. However, he noted that he was not as happy as he could have been, as the presentation was not televised. He added that it detracts from the excitement of the award. Smith admitted that he had "absolutely" no second feelings on his decision to boycott the event. He stated that the way it happened was exactly the way he wanted it to happen.

In an interview with ET, Will Smith said that the Recording Academy didn't know anything about rap music. He explained that their boycott was to open the presenters' eyes to rap music so next year, some rapper will be able to perform at the Grammys and the awards will be televised because the music is large enough and important enough to be on the show. Smith went on to win three more Grammy Awards in 1992, 1998, and 1999.

