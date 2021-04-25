Did You Know Will Smith Is A Fan Of South Korean Girl Group BLACKPINK?

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group consisting of four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Debuting in 2016 with Square One, the team has generated a big fanbase around the world including several Hollywood artists and Will Smith is one of them. He actually met them before they made it big in the industry.

Will Smith is a big fan of BLACKPINK

Will Smith was one of the first popular actors to meet BLACKPINK. According to Soompi, Smith visited YG Entertainment headquarters back in 2013 with his son Jaden, who has expressed his love for K-pop numerous times. It was the first time he met the performers before they even debuted. Talking about it years later, BLACKPINK mentioned that he probably did not remember talking to them specifically.

In 2019, BLACKPINK performed in Coachella and grabbed much attention. Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith watched both of their performances. They even posed for a selfie backstage. Will shared the picture on his Instagram handle and admitted that he became a fan of the group.

Jennie recalled meeting Will Smith at Coachella 2019 to BBC News. She said that Jaden Smith was performing right before then and they got a chance to meet his dad, Will. The artist mentioned that the actor surprised the audience by performing on stage with his son. Jennie noted that Will was really nice to them. In the photos she uploaded from the event, one of them has Will and Jada.

BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100 and has broken multiple online records throughout their career. Their single albums include Square Two, How You Like That, and Ddu-Du Ddu-Du. Their first debut studio album Blackpink in Your Area was released in 2018. Their first Korean studio album titled The Album was out in 2020. They have worked with Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, and Selena Gomez. Will Smith is one of the most popular actors around the globe. He is known for his performances in movies like Bad Boys, Men in Black, Ali, The Pursuit of Happyness, and more. The actor will next be seen in the biographical drama film King Richard.

Promo Image Source: willsmith Instagram