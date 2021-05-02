Did You Know Will Smith's Pic With Justin Bieber Was IG's Most 'liked' Pic Of The Decade?

About 55 million images are posted to Instagram every day. In 2013, the company's CEO, Kevin Systrom, revealed which of them had been voted the best picture of the year. And it was Justin Bieber posing with actor Will Smith. The photo has over 1,496,070 "likes," making it Instagram's most famous image. The picture has now become not only the most liked picture of 2013 but also the most liked picture of the decade. Both Justin Bieber and Will Smith have a huge fan following and it is their fans combined who have made their picture the most liked picture of the decade. See Will Smith’s photo with Justin Bieber here.

Will Smith's photo with Justin Bieber termed most popular photo of the decade

The picture that gained such popularity on Instagram was posted by Justin Bieber on August 15, 2013. The picture was captioned, “Me and uncle Will”, by Bieber and saw the two of them posing for the picture with huge smiles on their faces. The two global icons were seen dressed very casually in the picture with Will Smith wearing a black tank top with red pants and Justin Bieber in his trademark look of that era comprising of a white tee and a black cap, with a long gold chain. The two were standing with their arms around each other, their pose speaking of familiarity and comfort. It was a seemingly unassuming picture and yet it has become the most popular picture on the app, gaining likes and comments almost a decade after it has been uploaded.

Comments on the picture still continue to pour in with the most recent comment on the picture being only a month old. People have commented on the picture saying that the two of them together in a frame make people happy. Others called the two of them legends. Yet others still say that the picture brightens up their days. Most people commented saying that the two of them were their favourites and it filled their heart to see them together. Many people have also commented on the picture using emoticons ranging from the emoticon that is a gold crown to the emoticon which depicts being lovestruck.

