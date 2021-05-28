Diddy Drops A 'TBT' Picture With Ex Jennifer Lopez Amidst 'Bennifer' Rumours

On May 27, 2021, Sean 'Diddy' Combs took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a throwback picture featuring himself and his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. In the picture, the duo can be seen walking together holding hands after enjoying their lunch at The Ivy in Beverly Hills. Sharing this old picture, Diddy penned a simple caption.

Diddy posts a 'TBT' pic with ex Jennifer Lopez

In the picture, Diddy can be seen sporting a personalised grey 'Sean John' hoodie which he paired with white sneakers. Jennifer can be seen dressed in a white turtle neck sweatshirt which she paired with faded denim jeans and simple heels. She added brown sunglasses and pulled her long hair in a high bun. As for the caption, Diddy simply wrote, "'#tbt' (Throwback Thursday)".

As soon as Diddy and Jennifer Lopez's throwback picture was up on the internet, many of their fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. Several celebrities, too, took the opportunity to drop their views on their relationship. LeToya Luckett commented, "I’ma head out" with a string of emoticons. Keychia Cole wrote, "Tell ha, come on home baby", while DJ Holiday commented, "Go get your girl Brother Love!!!!!! She yours". Ester Dean wrote, "Don’t get me excited!!!!".

Diddy and Jennifer Lopez dated between 1999 and 2001, when she released her debut album. During their relationship, the duo attended the 2000's Grammy Awards together. It was also when the singer made her debut wearing her popular plunging green Versace gown. Several years later, Diddy and Jennifer reunited a few times with their friends and at celebrity events.

Currently, Jennifer is often spotted with Ben Affleck. The duo, reportedly, rekindled their romance and are often seen together in Los Angeles and Montana, reported E! Online. Jennifer and Ben initially dated between 2002 and 2004. They also ended their engagement. Recently, the couple was spotted in Miami, where the I'm Real singer has a residence. A source revealed to the outlet that Ben is "happy to be a part of Jennifer's life in Miami" and they spent "a lot of time being low-key and relaxing together at home". The source added that the couple has a "great few days that feels effortless and easy".

A peek into Jennifer Lopez's photos

IMAGE: DIDDY'S INSTAGRAM/ JENNIFER LOPEZ' S INSTAGRAM

