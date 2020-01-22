The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Digimon Adventure' To Make Comeback After Over 20 Years In Japan

Hollywood News

The 1999 anime series Digimon Adventure is making a comeback after more than 20 years which will be premiered in 2020. Its story revolves around  Taichi Yagami.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Digimon

The 1999 anime series Digimon Adventure is making a comeback after more than 20 years which will be premiered in 2020. Its story revolves around Taichi Yagami (the protagonist from the OG series) when he is in his fifth year at elementary school, according to the reports. According to the Anime News Network website the plot has been described as follows, "The story begins in Tokyo when a large-scale network malfunction occurs. Taichi is preparing for his weekend summer camping trip when the incident happens. Taichi's mother and his younger sister Hikari get stuck on a train that won't stop moving, and Taichi heads to Shibuya in order to help them. However, on his way there, he encounters a strange phenomenon and sweeps him up into the Digital World along with the other DigiDestined."

READ: 'Scoob' And Other Upcoming Animated Films In 2020 That You Cannot Afford To Miss

Fans come up with mixed reactions

The trailer of the anime series has been put out for the fans by Toei Animation, the studio behind the show. The trailer reveals that the reboot of the show will first be premiered in Japan in April without any clarifications of further international release dates as of yet. The fans of Digital Monsters across the globe has come up with mixed reactions. Let's take a look at them. 

READ: Meryl Streep To Lend Her Voice To Apple Animated Short Film

READ: Anime: Best Japanese Anime Series Of 2019 That You Should Watch

READ: Anime Studio Hit By Deadly Fire Is Known For Skill, Fan Base

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP: 'WE ARE USED TO LAL MIRCHI'
CONG RELEASES LIST OF CAMPAIGNERS
CJI: ASSAM-TRIPURA PLEAS SEPARATE
MANGALURU BOMB PLANTER ARRESTED
SHIV SENA REFUTES CONGRESS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA