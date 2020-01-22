'Digimon Adventure' To Make Comeback After Over 20 Years In Japan

The 1999 anime series Digimon Adventure is making a comeback after more than 20 years which will be premiered in 2020. Its story revolves around Taichi Yagami (the protagonist from the OG series) when he is in his fifth year at elementary school, according to the reports. According to the Anime News Network website the plot has been described as follows, "The story begins in Tokyo when a large-scale network malfunction occurs. Taichi is preparing for his weekend summer camping trip when the incident happens. Taichi's mother and his younger sister Hikari get stuck on a train that won't stop moving, and Taichi heads to Shibuya in order to help them. However, on his way there, he encounters a strange phenomenon and sweeps him up into the Digital World along with the other DigiDestined."

READ: 'Scoob' And Other Upcoming Animated Films In 2020 That You Cannot Afford To Miss

Fans come up with mixed reactions

The trailer of the anime series has been put out for the fans by Toei Animation, the studio behind the show. The trailer reveals that the reboot of the show will first be premiered in Japan in April without any clarifications of further international release dates as of yet. The fans of Digital Monsters across the globe has come up with mixed reactions. Let's take a look at them.

READ: Meryl Streep To Lend Her Voice To Apple Animated Short Film

Digimon getting a new alternate timeline original story in 2020.. With the original digidestined?

LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9Y7oKIcqNu — Ryōmen D. Sukuna🤞🏽SSJ TURQUOISE DEKU SZN🔥 (@ShadzMangaOnly) January 17, 2020

I'm so excited to see what this Digimon Adventure Reboot has to offer. pic.twitter.com/dbLUpj9cr4 — HLR ❄ ART (@hlrart) January 20, 2020

OMG THE NEW DIGIMON CAST LOOKS SO DOPE!! I WONDER WHO THEY COULD BE pic.twitter.com/Ca7T0ebj2C — FΛLCO (@FalcoLambda) January 21, 2020

Digimon Fandom:



We are getting But it's just

a new Adventure related

TV series!! again. pic.twitter.com/9TWJo7lHvh — 🎧😼Satou MASKING🥁🐰@バンドリ3rd Seasonネタバレ (@masulock06) January 18, 2020

Digimon, several times: growing up also means saying good-bye



Toei: Noo Adventure fans don’t say good-bye to giving us your money you’re so sexy aha — Maria 🍇⚡️ Babylonia on Parade (@Kivat_III) January 17, 2020

I'm quite excited about Digimon Adventure Reboot (2020), but we all Digimon fans low-key know the real series that deserves a continuation is Digimon Tamers 2018 following the Days -Information and the Unordinary- CD Drama by Chiaki J. Konaka (@yamaki_nyx) #デジモンテイマーズ pic.twitter.com/Wb56mcUQ1i — リリスモン92＠デジモン愛好家♡ (@Fairimon92) January 20, 2020

READ: Anime: Best Japanese Anime Series Of 2019 That You Should Watch

READ: Anime Studio Hit By Deadly Fire Is Known For Skill, Fan Base

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.