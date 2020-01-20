'Scoob' And Other Upcoming Animated Films In 2020 That You Cannot Afford To Miss

Many animated movies are meant for people of all age groups. Hit movies like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to Ratatouille; some of the animated movies have become audience favourites of all times. This year too is going to witness the release of some prominent animated movies in Hollywood.Take a look at the upcoming Hollywood movies in 2020.

Most Awaited Animated films in 2020

Sonic The Hedgehog

Sonic The Hedgehog gained tremendous popularity after fans saw the trailer of the movie. The film received a whole bunch of praises from fans and the film trailer has been trending on Twitter ever since.

The story of the film is about a cop in the rural town of Green Hills who helps Sonic escape from the government who is looking to capture him. The film is set to release on February 14, 2020, on Valentines Day.

Gotta. Go. Fast! Check out the brand new trailer for #SonicMovie and #CatchSonic in theatres February 14! pic.twitter.com/Ro1bRyd07W — Sonic The Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) November 12, 2019

Scoob

The film Scoob focuses on how the gang met as children. The movie is already being praised for its goofy and nostalgic storyline. The movie will release on May 15, 2020, and it will be exciting to see Scooby Doo on the big screen once again.

Discover the epic origin story of the greatest team in the history of mystery. Watch the teaser trailer for #SCOOB! — SCOOB! (@scoob) November 11, 2019

Trolls World Tour

The 2016 musical comedy Trolls are all set to get a sequel on April 17, 2020. The film takes the story forward from where it left off in the first part of the movie. The trailer of the movie, Trolls World Tour released on November 14, 2019, and till now it has received over 10 million views on YouTube.

