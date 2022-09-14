Director Shawn Levy Calls His 'Stranger Things' & 'Deadpool' Crossover Comment 'dumb' Joke

Director Shawn Levy has clarified his past comments on a potential crossover between Stranger Things and Deadpool. Season 4 of the popular sci-fi series, also executively produced by Levy, opened up to positive reviews and garnered all-time high viewership on Netflix, while Deadpool set a new box office record for an R-rated film, and has gotten positive reviews from critics and the audience.

In a recent conversation with Variety, Levy had earlier expressed interest in a Stranger Things and Deadpool crossover, stating that he and actor Ryan Reynolds were trying to figure out how the two shows could work together. Shawn Levy had said,

"Funnily enough, Ryan [Reynolds] and I were trying to figure out how in the world could we do a ‘Deadpool’-‘Stranger Things’ crossover. We haven’t cracked it yet, but it’s on the table."

Director Shawn Levy clarifies his comments about Stranger Things & Deadpool crossover

Now, on September 14, Shawn took to his Twitter handle and clarified his earlier comments, stating that what he had said about Stranger Things and Deadpool crossover was actually just a joke. He also apologised for the confusion, adding that a crossover can't happen because of Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) nosebleeds and Wade Wilson's aversion to blood. The tweet read,

"Wade Wilson can’t stand the sight of blood unless it’s his own or his enemies. Nose- bleeds are a hard Pass. No DP/ST crossover coming, folks. Sorry, my dumb joke led to misleading headlines."

The Adam Project, starring Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, and rising star Walker Scobell, and the Academy Award-nominated Free Guy, starring Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi, are two recent films that Levy and Reynolds have produced for their audience. A Deadpool-Stranger Things crossover thus seemed to be an oddball notion that the two could pursue.

Image: Instagram/@NetflixIndia/@NitroSpidey