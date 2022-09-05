Creative Arts Emmys Night 2 Winners' List Includes 'Euphoria', 'Stranger Things' & More

While the much-awaited 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on September 12, 2022, the organisers unveiled the names of the winners of the Creative Arts Emmys on Night 1 and soon announced the winners’ names honoured on the second night of the event. HBO’s Euphoria garnered five awards under the categories of Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Colman Domingo, Outstanding Cinematography for Single-Camera Series, Outstanding Choreography for a Scripted Program, Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. On the other hand, Netflix show Stranger Things also bagged five awards followed by Squid Game winning four. Check out the full list of winners announced at the second ceremony of the Creative Arts Emmys 2022.

Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Winners: Night 2

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series: “Abbott Elementary”

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series: “Succession”

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Period Costumes: “The Great”

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes: “Hacks”

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: “What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding Period and or Character Hairstyling: “Bridgerton”

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: “How I Met Your Father”

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming: “Euphoria”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series: “Stranger Things”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half Hour) and Animation: “Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy: Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half Hour): Christian Sprenger, “Atlanta”

Outstanding Cinematography for Single-Camera Series (One Hour): Marcell Rév, “Euphoria”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Lee You-mi as Ji-yeong, “Squid Game”

Outstanding Special Video Effects in a Season or a Movie: “The Book of Boba Fett”

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode: “Squid Game”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program: Wade Allen, “Barry”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Anthology Series or Movie: “Stranger Things”

Outstanding Stunt Performance: “Squid Game”

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): “Pam and Tommy”

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): “Euphoria”

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup: “Stranger Things”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More): “The Gilded Age”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More): “Squid Game”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour): “Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series: “Euphoria”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: “Barry”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Movie: “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Main Title Design: “Severance”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Nathan Lane for “Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding Motion Design: “Home Before Dark”

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: Cinco Paul, “Schmigadoon!”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score): “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Music Supervision: “Stranger Things”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One-Hour): “Stranger Things”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special: “Moon Knight”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama (Half Hour) and Animation: “Barry”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score): “Severance”

Outstanding Main Title Theme Music: “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series: Patricia Clarkson, “State of the Union”

Outstanding Actor in a Short For Comedy or Drama Series: Tim Robinson, “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson”

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling: “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series: “How I Met Your Father”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: “Dopesick”

Outstanding Television Movie: “Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers”

Image: Instagram/@euphoria/@strangerthingstv