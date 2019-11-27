Disney+ Marvel Shows Will Not Be The Same As Their Last Netflix Collaborations

Marvel’s Disney+ shows will be made with much more caution and Marvel Studios are being extremely careful in order to not make the same mistakes they made with the Netflix Marvel deal. A leading media portal’s report has detailed several changes that have been made in the new Marvel shows that will be made with Disney+. Read on to know more about this report.

The MCU fanbase witnessed the end of an era when the original Avengers reunited for one last time for Avengers: Endgame. Apart from the original several characters from the MCU universe did not get as much screen time as others. So Marvel Studios decided a collaboration with Disney+ and is currently working on several TV series for these characters. Falcon, Winter Soldier, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Loki, and Hawkeye are all getting their original TV series on Disney+ in order to explore their individual characters. But Marvel had previously collaborated with Netflix for some different Marvel TV series but they did not prove to be a profitable investment for either of them.

So now Marvel Studios is not repeating the same mistakes as they did with their Netflix collaboration. According to a leading media portal’s report, Marvel Disney+ series are set to have a higher budget but a limited number of episodes. All of Netflix’s Marvel shows had 13 episodes each season but the Disney+ series will have six-episode each season. Shorter seasons and bigger budgets as Marvel Studios want to focus on the direction and want to stay connected to the MCU.

During the Netflix Marvel collaboration, new MCU characters were introduced and then the audience was expected to get familiar with the characters as they were later introduced in the films through their TV series. But Disney+ was very careful in choosing their characters. Hence the characters that were familiar to the audience were chosen for their TV series and are now being explored in their own space. Additionally, these MCU TV characters will be completely connected to the next batch of MCU films hence a Disney+ subscription is necessary to understand these films and their storylines.

