Disney Unveils New 'Cruella' Teaser Of Emma Stone As 'Queen Of Mean' During Grammys 2021

Cruella cast has Academy Award-winner Emma Stone in the titular role as Estella “Cruella” de Vil. The Cruella trailer was shared by Disney a month ago, and it earned immense appreciation from the viewers. Now the makers have dropped a brand-new sneak peek into the film during Grammys 2021.

Emma Stone as “Queen of Mean” in new Cruella Trailer

During the Grammys 2021, Disney released the latest Cruella trailer headlined by Emma Stone. It shows her in red hair working in customer service. She tries to balance her janitorial job and follow her big fashion dreams in her spare time. The sneak peek lays out the character’s ambitions.

Estella grabs the attention of fashion legend Baroness von Hellman, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson. The classic villain makes a rocking entry on a bike in a function. Her fights and styles are also seen in the new Cruella Trailer.

About Cruella's Plot

The film is about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas' most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. “Cruella”, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly Haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella. READ | 'Cruella' first poster shows Emma Stone as Disney villain; trailer to arrive soon

Cruella cast includes Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Mark Strong, and Emily Beecham. It is an upcoming live-action crime comedy film based on the character, introduced in the 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians by Dodie Smith and then in 1961 Walt Disney animated film One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the movie is scheduled to release on May 28, 2021.