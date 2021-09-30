Disney's 'Aladdin' Cancels Broadway Performance Amid Breakthrough COVID-19 Cases

Disney’s Aladdin marked the first Broadway cancellation due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases, ever since the shows resumed on the Great White Way. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the cancellation of its Wednesday night’s performance comes only a day after the show reopened for the first time in 18 months. In a tweet posted by the makers, it was revealed that cases had been detected 'with the company of Aladdin at The New Amsterdam Theatre'.

Theatres were reopened in summer, with musicals like Chicago and Hamilton marking their return earlier in September. Aladdin's cast had also appeared with the Frozen and The Lion King's Broadway cast for an in-studio performance during ABC's The View broadcast. The makers have also ensured that the tickets will be refunded as well as further communication regarding future performances will be made by the production officials soon. This cancellation comes as the first and only since Springsteen on Broadway marked the industry’s return in June.

Taking to their Twitter handle on Thursday, September 30, the official handle of the musical issued a statement, which read, "Through our rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected with the company of Aladdin at The New Amsterdam Theatre. Because the wellness and safety of our guests, casts, and crew are our top priority, tonight’s performance, Wednesday, September 29th, is cancelled."

All tickets for this performance will be refunded at the original point of purchase. We will communicate the status of future performances tomorrow. “We will continue to provide support to the affected Aladdin company members as they recover,” the tweet added.

The musical Aladdin is based on the popular 1992 Disney animated film and stars Michael Maliakel, who has made his Broadway debut with the eponymous character as well as Shoba Narayan as Jasmine. Other pivotal cast includes Michael James Scott as Genie and Jonathan Freeman as Jafar. Milo Alosi, Zach Bencal, Brad Weinstock, JC Montgomery and Don Darryl Rivera are also a part of the principal cast. The show features songs by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin.

