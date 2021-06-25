'Disrespectful': Michele Morrone Slams Leak Of Private Pics, Calls It A 'big Offense'

Italian actor Michele Morrone, who shot to fame with erotic drama 365 Days, recently slammed the illegal theft and leak of private pictures of him from the sets of the film 365 Days sequel. The actor took to his Instagram story and expressed his anger over the same and thanked his fans and followers who helped in bringing the issue forward. The actor in his post confessed to being a ‘huge fan of privacy’ and he feels ‘disrespectful' if someone intrudes.

Michele Morrone shows displeasure over his leaked private pictures

Addressing the pictures that turned up online while he was shooting a scene for the second installment that required him to be naked in the shower, Michele wrote, “As an actor your life becomes public. But, as a human being, I would still like my privacy to myself, and I'm a huge fan of privacy. It is never ok to invade someone's privacy and it's very disrespectful. What happened is a big offense to me."

Thanking his fans, he added, "I really wanna thank all of my online family for taking action against all the private images of me that leaked while I was working on set professionally." The film 356 Days that was released last year was one of the biggest hits on Netflix in the pandemic year and it raked in huge numbers.

The first part which was set in the backdrops of Poland-starred Italian actors speaking in English was criticised for its plot, which many felt promoted rape culture. It involves a mafia don kidnapping a woman and confining her to his mansion for a year, by which time he expects her to fall in love with him. Michele Morrone earlier, who sparked rumour after posting a picture with 365 Days sequel co-star Simone Susinna, clarified his sexuality. The clarification in question came from the 365 Days cast member himself through a series of videos that he posted on his Instagram stories section. In addition to the same, the actor, through the videos, communicated that his co-star is like a brother to him and Morrone's pool selfie with him should not be taken as a statement of coming out of the closet.

IMAGE: iamMicheleMorrone/Instagram

