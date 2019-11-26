DJ Khaled: Here Are The Best Songs Of 'I'm The One' Song Producer

DJ Khaled is one of the most celebrated music personalities in the entertainment industry. He is a DJ, record executive, songwriter, record producer and media personality. DJ Khaled first rose to prominence as a radio host in the 1990s on Miami hip hop station 99 Jamz. Since then, there has been no looking back for the I'm The One performer and he has gone on to deliver international hits and collaborations with various musicians. DJ Khaled celebrates his 43rd birthday on November 26.

Here are some of DJ Khaled's best songs

1. I'm On One

I'm On One was the second single from DJ Khaled's fifth studio album, We the Best Forever. It was released as a single on May 26, 2011. The hip hop song features Canadian rapper Drake and American rappers Rick Ross and Lil Wayne and features production from Canadian producers T-Minus, Nikhil S. and Noah "40" Shebib. I'm On One was nominated at the 2012 Grammy Awards for the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration award and is considered by DJ Khaled's fans to be one his best songs.

2. We Takin' Over

We Takin' Over is the first single from DJ Khaled's second album, We the Best. The single was released in the year 2007. Music artists such as Akon, T.I., Rick Ross, Fat Joe, Birdman and Lil Wayne are all featured on this track. The song became DJ Khaled's first bonafide hit and it peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100.

3. Wild Thoughts

Wild Thoughts is a Latin Pop and R&B single song produced by DJ Khaled and it features Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. It was released on June 16, 2017. The Latin pop single features a lot of Latin percussion, acoustic guitar lines and riffs that reference the 1999 hit single Maria Maria by Santana. Wild Thoughts was a great commercial and critical success.

